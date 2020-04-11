Industrial Air Compressor Market: Global Industry Sales, Trends, Brand Review, Growth Opportunities by Competitive Landscape till 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global industrial air compressor market that determines advancement for this market at 5.63% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2023.

The major factors driving the global industrial air compressor market growth include energy efficiency and easy maintenance. Other factors contributing to the market growth include rising demand for energy efficient compressors, rising industrialization, rising energy consumption, and global expansion of liquefaction facilities. However, factors such as strict government regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases and noise pollution can restrain the market growth.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2075

Industry Segemnetation

The global industrial air compressor market has been segmented on the basis of end-use, pressure, seal, type, and lastly, region.

Based on end-user, this market has been segmented into chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, manufacturing, and others.

The pressure-based segmentation segments this market into up to 20 bar, 20-100 bar, above 100 bar.

On the basis of the seal, the market has been segmented into oil-lubricated and oil-free.

By type, the market has been segmented into dynamic displacement and positive displacement.

Regional Outlook

The regional segmentation of the global industrial air compressor market segments the market into the regional markets known as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share due to the expansion of regasification plants as well as liquefaction plants, along with the rising industrialization in this region. In this region, positive displacement is expected to dominate the market. Important country-specific markets in the Asia Pacific region are Australia, China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

In North America and Europe, the market is significant due to the presence of gasification plants, liquefaction plants, technological advancement, established industries, and the presence of many key market players. In North America, the most important country-specific markets are USA, Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, such markets are France, Germany, Russia, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

Compared to North America, the market in South America is smaller because the purchasing power of people is low. The two most important country-specific markets in this region are Argentina and Brazil, followed by the remaining countries of South America.

The MEA region has been anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to the presence of many reservoirs in this region. Another factor contributing to the market growth in this region is the rising demand for air compressors in various manufacturing industries. The critical country-specific markets in this region are Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, followed by the remaining countries of the MEA region.

Key Players

The key players in the global industrial air compressor industrial air compressor market include Atlas Copco (Sweden), Danfoss (Denmark), Elliott Group Ltd. (USA), Gardner Denver (USA), GE Oil & Gas (USA), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Howden Group Ltd. (UK), Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland), Kirloskar Pneumatics Co. Ltd. (India), Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sullair LLC (USA), and Sulzer AG (Switzerland).

Latest Industry News

Sulzer and Tamturbo are joining hands to bring the benefits of high-speed technology in air compression to users that need intrinsically safe oil-free air. 7 MAR 2019

Allmand Bros. Inc. introduced new portable air compressor and generator models at ARA Show 2019 in Anaheim, California. 18 FEB 2019

Get Summary of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-air-compressor-market-2075

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]