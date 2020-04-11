Infrared Solutions Market – Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2019-2025

Infrared is an electromagnetic energy which has wavelength longer than the wavelength of colour red. Its unique features like wide vision field, identification of movement in dim light and rapid processing are projected to propel the demand for infrared solutions across the globe during the forecast period.

Due to these features, infrared solutions are widely preferred in unmanned military vehicles, helicopters, naval vessels, armoured vehicles, etc.

In 2019, the market size of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications).

This report studies the global market size of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Raytheon Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

BAE Systems Plc.

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems Ltd.

DRS Technologies

Market Segment by Product Type

Non Imaging

Imaging

Market Segment by Application

Airborne

Naval

Space

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

