IoT Monetization Market Share, Future Expectations, Growth, Market Outlook by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” IoT Monetization Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, and Others), and Business Function (Marketing & Sales, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, and Operations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The IoT Monetization Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

IoT monetization is a process that generates revenue from IoT-enabled products and services. Owing to the growing dependence of the users on the IoT-based products and solutions, the companies charge the users for some extra features or for the entire product as a service. With the beginning of the Internet era along with increasing advancements in technology, almost every device is now interconnected to each other. In addition, due to the emergence of the IoT, numerous offices as well as homes have become smart and are operating through these connected devices. Also, rise in usage of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT monetization market.

Rising adoption of cloud platforms, increasing internet connectivity, rising penetration of Industry 4.0, agriculture 2.0, and Logistics 4.0 the some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global IoT monetization market. In addition, growing use of consumer electronics devices is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT market. However, lack of IoT standards across platforms and rising privacy as well as security concerns are the major factors that impede global IoT monetization market growth. Also, according to Capgemini research report, 70% of enterprises do not get service revenues from their IoT products. Moreover, companies that want to generate revenue from IoT will need to convert the information from smart and connected products into services by using the product’s data stream to involve customers with additional services, or by offering the entire product as a service, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global IoT monetization market. Furthermore, increasing number of smart lighting and smart city projects is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global IoT monetization market in upcoming years.

The global IoT monetization market is segmented based on component, organization size, industry vertical, business functions, and region. In terms of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, healthcare, BFSI, energy & utilities, and others. On the basis of business function, the market is classified into marketing & sales, IT, finance, supply chain, and operations. By region it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global IoT monetization market is dominated by key players such as Amdocs, IBM Corporation, Ericsson, SAP SE, Oracle, Gemalto NV, Cisco Systems, Inc., ARIA SYSTEMS, INC., Intel Corp., and General Electric Co.

Key Benefits for IoT Monetization Market:

– The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global IoT monetization market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global image recognition industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global IoT monetization market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

IoT Monetization Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Solution

– Services

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– Retail

– IT & Telecom

– Manufacturing

– Transportation & Logistics

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Energy & Utilities

– Others

By Business Function

– Marketing & Sales

– IT

– Finance

– Supply Chain

– Operations

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of APAC

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– Amdocs

– IBM Corporation

– Ericsson

– SAP SE

– Oracle

– Gemalto NV

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– ARIA SYSTEMS, INC.

– Intel Corp.

– General Electric Co.

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising market for smart cities and connected cars

3.5.1.2. The growth in digital disruptions

3.5.1.3. Growing adoption of IoT Monetization in Agriculture

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of IoT standards across platforms

3.5.2.2. Rising privacy as well as security concerns

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growing investments in the IoT projects

CHAPTER 4: IOT MONETIZATION MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOLUTIONS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: IOT MONETIZATION MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. LARGE ENTERPRISES

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES (SMES)

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: IOT MONETIZATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. RETAIL

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. IT & TELECOM

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. MANUFACTURING

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. HEALTHCARE

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

6.7. BFSI

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.4. Market analysis by country

6.8. ENERGY & UTILITIES

6.8.1. Key market trends

6.8.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.8.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.4. Market analysis by country

6.9. OTHERS

6.9.1. Key market trends

6.9.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.9.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: IOT MONETIZATION MARKET, BY BUSINESS FUNCTION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. MARKETING AND SALES

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

7.3. IT

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.4. Market analysis by country

7.4. FINANCE

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.4. Market analysis by country

7.5. SUPPLY CHAIN

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.4. Market analysis by country

7.6. OPERATIONS

7.6.1. Key market trends

7.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends

8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast

8.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by component

8.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

8.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.2.3.4. Market size and forecast, by business function

8.2.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

8.2.3.6. U.S.

8.2.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by component

8.2.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

8.2.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.2.3.6.4. Market size and forecast, by business function

8.2.3.7. Canada

8.2.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by component

8.2.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by organization size

8.2.3.7.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.2.3.7.5. Market size and forecast, by business function

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. Key market trends

8.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.3.3. Market size and forecast

8.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by component

8.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Service Model

8.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by organization size

8.3.3.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.3.3.5. Market size and forecast, by business function

8.3.3.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.3.3.7. UK

8.3.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by component

8.3.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

8.3.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.3.3.7.4. Market size and forecast, by business function

8.3.3.8. Germany

8.3.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by component

8.3.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by organization size

8.3.3.8.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.3.3.8.5. Market size and forecast, by business function

8.3.3.9. France

8.3.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by component

8.3.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

8.3.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.3.3.9.4. Market size and forecast, by business function

Continue…



