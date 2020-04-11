Know the Future Opportunities and Current Trends in Behavioral Biometrics Market Forecast By 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Behavioral Biometrics Market by Component (Software and Services), Type (Signature Analysis, Keystroke Dynamics, Voice Recognition, Gait Analysis, and Others), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Identity Proofing, Continuous Authentication, Risk & Compliance Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention, and Others), Organization Size (SMBs and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Behavioral Biometrics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Development of IoT landscape and increase in need for enhanced security systems further fuel the growth of the market. However, performance issues and increase in concerns toward security with these solutions are some major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, factors such as growing market of cloud-based behavioral biometrics is expected to create remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.

The global behavioral biometrics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on type, it is segregated into keystroke dynamics, gait analysis, signature analysis, voice recognition, and others. As per deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. Application wise, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global behavioral biometrics market is dominated by key players such as BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, EZMCOM Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch Inc, and others.

Key Benefits for Behavioral Biometrics Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global behavioral biometrics market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Behavioral Biometrics Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Software

– Service

By Type

– Keystroke Dynamics

– Gait Analysis

– Signature Analysis

– Voice Recognition

– Others

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Application

– Identity Proofing

– Continuous Authentication

– Risk and Compliance Management

– Fraud Detection & Prevention

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMBs

By Industry-vertical

– BFSI

– Retail & E-commerce

– Healthcare

– Government & Defense

– IT & Telecom

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– BehavioSec Inc.

– BioCatch

– EZMCOM Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– Nuance Communications, Inc.

– NuData Security Inc.

– Plurilock

– Samsung SDS

– SecuredTouch Inc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. KEYSTROKE DYNAMICS

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. SIGNATURE ANALYSIS

4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. GAIT ANALYSIS

4.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. VOICE RECOGNITION

4.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. IDENTITY PROOFING

5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. CONTINUOUS AUTHENTICATION

5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. RISK AND COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT

5.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION

5.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SMBS

6.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. ON-PREMISE

7.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. CLOUD

7.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY INDUSTRY-VERTICAL

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. BFSI

8.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

8.2.3. Market analysis by country

8.3. RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE

8.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

8.3.3. Market analysis by country

8.4. HEALTHCARE

8.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

8.4.3. Market analysis by country

8.5. GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC SECTOR

8.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

8.5.3. Market analysis by country

8.6. IT AND TELECOM

8.6.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

8.6.3. Market analysis by country

8.7. OTHERS

8.7.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

8.7.2. Market size and forecast by region

8.7.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…



