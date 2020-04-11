Latest Research report on Womens Activewear Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Womens Activewear market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Womens Activewear analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including By Product, By Fabric, By Distribution Channel, By Price Range.

The global women’s active wear market was valued at $119,078 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $216,868 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. Active wear is a utility clothing for athletes engaged in sports and fitness activities, which helps to enhance the performance of athletes, owing to various advantages such as enhanced grip, wicking function, and bi-stretchable characteristics.

Extensive and unique advantages offered by active wear such as breath ability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance majorly drive the growth of the global active wear market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in sports & fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for active wear. Moreover, rise in participation of consumers in sports activities fuel the sales of active wear, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, increase in participation of female consumers in walking for fitness activities has led to surge in sales of running/jogging shoes and active wear shorts & t-shirts. Moreover, holistic approach of consumers toward athleisure wear positively impacts the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in fitness and sports consciousness among young generation and upsurge in disposable income are some of the notable factors that support the market growth.

However, volatile cost of raw materials and high cost of designing result in excessive cost of the final product, thereby declining sales of active wear among price-sensitive consumers. Similarly, availability of counterfeit brands causes inconvenience & safety issues for consumers, which adversely impact the market growth. On the contrary, growth in number of promotional activities is anticipated to create product & brand awareness, which accelerates the market growth. In addition, initiatives by various organizations such as rise in number of active wear-related campaigns and programs are presumed to expand the consumer base. Moreover, development of green textile and its use in formulation of active wear is expected to attract green consumers, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The report segments the global women’s active wear industry based on product, fabric, distribution channel, price range, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into top, bottom, outerwear, inner wear & swimwear, and others.

By fabric, it is classified into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others (rayon and modal). Depending on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. According to price range, it is classified into below $20, $20-40, $40-60, and $60 & above. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the women’s active wear market include Hanesbrands Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, NIKE, Inc., V.F. Corporation, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., and Gap, Inc.

Women’s Active wear Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Top

– Bottom

– – – Sweatpants

– – – Shorts

– – – Skirts & Skorts

– – – Yoga Pants & Leggings

– Outerwear

– – – Jackets

– – – Hoodies & Sweatshirts

– Inner wear & Swimwear

– Others

By Fabric

– Polyester

– Nylon

– Neoprene

– Polypropylene

– Spandex

– Cotton

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Price Range

– Below $20

– $20-$40

– $40-$60

– $60 & Above

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

