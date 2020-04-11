License Plate Recognition Cameras Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2019-2025
In 2019, the market size of License Plate Recognition Cameras is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for License Plate Recognition Cameras.
This report studies the global market size of License Plate Recognition Cameras, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the License Plate Recognition Cameras production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
3M
A1 Security Cameras
Hikvision
Avigilon
Bosch Security Systems
Genetec
ARH
Siemens
Tattile
Arvoo Imaging Products
MAV Systems
Elsag
Shenzhen AnShiBao
NDI Recognition Systems
Petards Group
Shenzhen Lefound
Digital Recognition Systems
CA Traffic
PaisAn
Clearview Communications
Market Segment by Product Type
Mobile Camera
Fixed Camera
Portable Camera
Market Segment by Application
Security and Surveillance
Vehicle Parking & Toll Enforcement
Traffic Management & Red Light Control
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
