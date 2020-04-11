Market opportunity and growth drivers of Global Oil Refining Pumps Market by 2023
KD Market Insights added a title on “Oil Refining Pumps Market – 2018-2023” to its collection of industry research reports that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.
The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.
Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3111
In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Oil Refining Pumps Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Oil Refining Pumps Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Size & Forecast
Global Oil Refining Pumps market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2017 and 2023. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Oil Refining Pumps market with respect to following sub-markets:
Based on Capacity:
Small (upt500 gpm)
Medium (500-1000 gpm)
High (more than 1000 gpm)
Based on Product Type:
– Centrifugal Pumps
– – Single Stage
– – – – Single Entry-close Coupled
– – – – Single Entry-long Coupled
– – – – Double Suction
– – Multi Stage
– – Axial & Mixed
– – Submersible
– – Sealless & Circular
– Reciprocating Pumps
– – Piston
– – Plunger
– – Diaphragm
– Rotary Pumps
– – Gear
– – Vane
– – Screw
– – Lobe
– – Progressive Cavity Pumps
– – Piston
– – Peristaltic
Based on Pump Type:
– Standard Pumps
– Engineered Pumps
– Special Purpose Pumps
Based on Application:
– Refinery Process
– Water Circulating
– Special Purpose
– Water/Wastewater
Global Oil Refining Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Oil Refining Pumps market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, Capacity development, research & development and other market activities).
The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Oil Refining Pumps market. Some of the key players profiled include:
– Flowserve Corporation
– Weir Group
– Sulzer Ltd.
– TechnipFMC plc (FMC Technologies)
– GRUNDFOS
– KSB SE & Co. KGaA
– SPX Flow, Inc.
– Alfa Laval
– Gardner Denver, Inc.
– ITT, Inc.
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/oil-refining-pumps-market
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Oil Refining Pumps Market
3. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Oil Refining Pumps Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Capacity
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Capacity
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Capacity
9.4. Small (upt500 gpm) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.5. Medium (500-1000 gpm) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.6. High (more than 1000 gpm) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
10.4. Centrifugal Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.4.1. Single Stage Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.4.1.1. Single Entry-close Coupled
10.4.1.2. Single Entry-long Coupled
10.4.1.3. Double Suction
10.4.2. Multi Stage
10.4.3. Axial & Mixed
10.4.4. Submersible
10.4.5. Sealless & Circular
10.5. Reciprocating Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5.1. Piston
10.5.2. Plunger
10.5.3. Diaphragm
10.6. Rotary Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6.1. Gear
10.6.2. Vane
10.6.3. Screw
10.6.4. Lobe
10.6.5. Progressive Cavity Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6.6. Piston
10.6.7. Peristaltic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Pump Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Pump Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Pump Type
11.4. Standard Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Engineered Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. Special Purpose Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4. Refinery Process Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Water Circulating Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6. Special Purpose Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.7. Water/Wastewater Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Capacity
13.2.2. By Product Type
13.2.3. By Pump Type
13.2.4. By Application
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-user
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Capacity
13.3.2. By Product Type
13.3.3. By Pump Type
13.3.4. By Application
13.3.5. By Country
13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4. Asia Pacific Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.1. By Capacity
13.4.2. By Product Type
13.4.3. By Pump Type
13.4.4. By Application
13.4.5. By Country
13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5. Latin America Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5.1. By Capacity
13.5.2. By Product Type
13.5.3. By Pump Type
13.5.4. By Application
13.5.5. By Country
13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6. Middle East & Africa Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6.1. By Capacity
13.6.2. By Product Type
13.6.3. By Pump Type
13.6.4. By Application
13.6.5. By Geography
13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
Continue…
Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3111
About Us:
KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Contact Us:
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com
Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com
https://marketresearchtab.com
https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com