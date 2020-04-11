Market opportunity and growth drivers of Global Oil Refining Pumps Market by 2023

KD Market Insights added a title on “Oil Refining Pumps Market – 2018-2023” to its collection of industry research reports that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Oil Refining Pumps Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Oil Refining Pumps Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Size & Forecast

Global Oil Refining Pumps market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2017 and 2023. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Oil Refining Pumps market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Capacity:

Small (upt500 gpm)

Medium (500-1000 gpm)

High (more than 1000 gpm)

Based on Product Type:

– Centrifugal Pumps

– – Single Stage

– – – – Single Entry-close Coupled

– – – – Single Entry-long Coupled

– – – – Double Suction

– – Multi Stage

– – Axial & Mixed

– – Submersible

– – Sealless & Circular

– Reciprocating Pumps

– – Piston

– – Plunger

– – Diaphragm

– Rotary Pumps

– – Gear

– – Vane

– – Screw

– – Lobe

– – Progressive Cavity Pumps

– – Piston

– – Peristaltic

Based on Pump Type:

– Standard Pumps

– Engineered Pumps

– Special Purpose Pumps

Based on Application:

– Refinery Process

– Water Circulating

– Special Purpose

– Water/Wastewater

Global Oil Refining Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Oil Refining Pumps market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, Capacity development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Oil Refining Pumps market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– Flowserve Corporation

– Weir Group

– Sulzer Ltd.

– TechnipFMC plc (FMC Technologies)

– GRUNDFOS

– KSB SE & Co. KGaA

– SPX Flow, Inc.

– Alfa Laval

– Gardner Denver, Inc.

– ITT, Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Oil Refining Pumps Market

3. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Oil Refining Pumps Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Capacity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Capacity

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Capacity

9.4. Small (upt500 gpm) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Medium (500-1000 gpm) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. High (more than 1000 gpm) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Centrifugal Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. Single Stage Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.1. Single Entry-close Coupled

10.4.1.2. Single Entry-long Coupled

10.4.1.3. Double Suction

10.4.2. Multi Stage

10.4.3. Axial & Mixed

10.4.4. Submersible

10.4.5. Sealless & Circular

10.5. Reciprocating Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1. Piston

10.5.2. Plunger

10.5.3. Diaphragm

10.6. Rotary Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1. Gear

10.6.2. Vane

10.6.3. Screw

10.6.4. Lobe

10.6.5. Progressive Cavity Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.6. Piston

10.6.7. Peristaltic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Pump Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Pump Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Pump Type

11.4. Standard Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Engineered Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Special Purpose Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4. Refinery Process Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Water Circulating Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Special Purpose Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. Water/Wastewater Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Capacity

13.2.2. By Product Type

13.2.3. By Pump Type

13.2.4. By Application

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-user

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Capacity

13.3.2. By Product Type

13.3.3. By Pump Type

13.3.4. By Application

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Capacity

13.4.2. By Product Type

13.4.3. By Pump Type

13.4.4. By Application

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Capacity

13.5.2. By Product Type

13.5.3. By Pump Type

13.5.4. By Application

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Middle East & Africa Oil Refining Pumps Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.1. By Capacity

13.6.2. By Product Type

13.6.3. By Pump Type

13.6.4. By Application

13.6.5. By Geography

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…



