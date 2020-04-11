MEMS Probe Cards Market – Global Industry Dynamics, Trends, Challenges and Influence Factors 2019-2025

This report focus on MEMS Probe Cards market.

A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. In the semiconductor production process, probe card is an important tool that examines whether the IC components are functioning properly before package. MEMS type is the most advanced technology currently available.

In the field of semiconductor testing, electric performances more and more extreme, always more reducing of pitch and increasing of density, high mechanic precision, test temperature up to 200C, reduced time-cycle, high parallelism and eventually easy reparability and simple maintenance, and MEMS technology provides a more advanced solution.

The MEMS Probe Cards market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for MEMS Probe Cards.

This report presents the worldwide MEMS Probe Cards market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Formfactor

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Technoprobe SpA

MPI Corporation

Nidec (SV Probe)

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Advantest

Will Technology

TSE

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

CSE Co. Ltd

MEMS Probe Cards Breakdown Data by Type

Vertical Probe Cards

Cantilever Probe Cards

MEMS Probe Cards Breakdown Data by Application

Memory Devices

Microprocessors

SoC Devices

Wafers Testing

Others

MEMS Probe Cards Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

