MEMS Probe Cards Market – Global Industry Dynamics, Trends, Challenges and Influence Factors 2019-2025
This report focus on MEMS Probe Cards market.
A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. In the semiconductor production process, probe card is an important tool that examines whether the IC components are functioning properly before package. MEMS type is the most advanced technology currently available.
In the field of semiconductor testing, electric performances more and more extreme, always more reducing of pitch and increasing of density, high mechanic precision, test temperature up to 200C, reduced time-cycle, high parallelism and eventually easy reparability and simple maintenance, and MEMS technology provides a more advanced solution.
The MEMS Probe Cards market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for MEMS Probe Cards.
This report presents the worldwide MEMS Probe Cards market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Formfactor
Micronics Japan (MJC)
Technoprobe SpA
MPI Corporation
Nidec (SV Probe)
Microfriend
Korea Instrument
Feinmetall
Advantest
Will Technology
TSE
TIPS Messtechnik GmbH
CSE Co. Ltd
MEMS Probe Cards Breakdown Data by Type
Vertical Probe Cards
Cantilever Probe Cards
MEMS Probe Cards Breakdown Data by Application
Memory Devices
Microprocessors
SoC Devices
Wafers Testing
Others
MEMS Probe Cards Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
