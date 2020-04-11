Military Radio System: Market Dynamics, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast- 2023

Global Military Radio System Market Information by Type (Manpack Radios, Vehicular Radios), By End-User (Marines and Ground Forces) And Region – Forecast To 2023

The global market for is expected to grow over the CAGR of 7% approximately during the period 2017 to 2023.

The major driver for the growth of the military radio system market is the need for effective, secure, and confidential communication of information, especially during the surgical strikes. The rapid advancements in the handheld product segment, and technologies, such as the software defined radios, are also expected to drive the growth of the market, during the forecast period. The use of the radio systems in a wide range of applications such as inter-vehicle communications, dismounted operations, perimeter security, and maritime communications, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global Military radio system market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Military radio system market by its type, end-user and region.

By Type



Manpack Radios

Vehicular Radios

By End-user



Marines

Ground Forces

By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Players

The key players of global Military radio system market includes BARRETT Communications (Australia), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Radmor S.A. (Poland), Thales Communications & Security S.A.S (France), Codan Limited (Australia), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Selex ES (Italy) and Safran S.A. (France).

Market Research Analysis:

Amongst all types of military radio systems, the vehicular radios segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vehicle mounted wireless devices help in establishing a safe and reliable communication link within local area, city or even battlefield. The ability of the vehicular radio systems to ensure effective communication and data transfer between troops stationed in and around a battlefield is further expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

