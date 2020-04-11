Network Security Policy Management Market – Global Industry Size, Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2018 – 2026

Network Security Policy Management Market – Overview

The report ‘Network Security Policy Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ provides analysis of the network security policy management market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, 2017 is considered as the base year, and the data for 2016 has been provided as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies that are likely to play a major role in the expansion of the network security policy management market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, China, India, Japan, GCC countries,South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the network security policy management market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the network security policy management market. It covers the region-wise impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period. The study also provides market share of major players in terms of revenue and percentage share for the global market.

Network Security Policy Management Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the network security policy management market provides a detailed analysis based on different segmentation categories such as component, solution, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market has been classified into software and services. Based on software, the market has been classified into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud segment has been further split into public, private, and hybrid. Based on solution, the market has been classified into security policy management, change management system, risk and vulnerability analysis, and application connectivity management. In terms ofenterprise size, the market has been divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Furthermore, based on region, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Network Security Policy Management Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, Factiva, etc..

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information about the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc. These help us validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Network Security Policy Management Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlightswell-established players operating in the market, including Palo Alto Networks, Inc., AlgoSec Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC.,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. These key players are looking to increase their market share by expanding their current network security policy management market offerings in emerging economies.

Network Security Policy Management Market Segmentation

By Component

– Software

– Cloud-based

– Public

– Private

– Hybrid

– On-premise

– Services

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

By Solution

– Security Policy Management

– Change Management System

– Risk and Vulnerability Analysis

– Application Connectivity Management

By Enterprise Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

ByIndustry Vertical

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Healthcare

– Government

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Transportation

– Energy & Utilities

– Others (Education, Manufacturing)

