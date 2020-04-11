New Technology Developments in Smart Mirror Market to Grow during Forecast year 2019-2024
KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Smart Mirror Market analysis and forecast 2019-2024. The report comprises of global Smart Mirror Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.
The Smart Mirror Market is forecasted to thrive at XX% CAGR to reach notable market value by the end of 2024. The Smart Mirror is an electronic device mirror and known as a magic mirror with several benefits. It covers a wide range of technologies including wireless sensor systems, AI (Artificial Intelligence), displays, touch capability, Wi-Fi connectivity, and GPS (Global Positioning System), mobile data acquisition, AR (augmented reality) and others technology. Smart Mirror updates the information related to the weather report, calendar events, news, and social media notifications and others.
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2024.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2024
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart mirror market with respect to following sub-markets:
By End-User
– Automotive
– Healthcare
– Residential
– Others
By Component
– Hardware
– Sensors
– Cameras
– Audio Systems
– Connectivity
– Extension Cord
– Others
– Software Application
– Services
By Applications
– Advertising
– Hidden Camera Recording
– Home Monitoring & Security
– Weather Condition
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as,
– Gentex Corporation
– Magna International Inc
– Panasonic Corporation
– Seura Solutions
– Samsung Electronics
– Keonn Technologies
– Mirrus Corporation
– Toshiba
– Evervue
– Pro Display
– Other Major & Niche Players
