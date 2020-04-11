Polyalkylene Glycol Market Report 2019 By Major Industry Participants, Regional Analysis by Types, Applications, Forecast to 2023

Polyalkylene Glycol Market – Overview

Polyalkylene Glycol is a polyether compound obtained in the form of a wax-like substance, crystalline in nature. It is soluble in various organic solvents such as benzene, chloroform, and others. Moreover, its non-toxicity, wear resistance, long durability, and superior performance are the important trends and factors influencing the market confidently. Therefore, they are used in various applications such as polyurethane foam, functional fluids, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, and others.

The Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market has been driven by the range of its application in various uses such as polyurethane foam, functional fluids, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, and others. Moreover, it is estimated that the polyurethane foam segment is set to witness the highest growth in the market due to its extensive use in heavy end-use industries.

Polyalkylene Glycol Market – Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), INEOS( Switzerland), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.( the Netherlands), DuPont (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell plc ( the Netherlands), Bayer AG ( Germany), Clariant ( Switzerland),and Huntsman International LLC (U.S.) among others.

Polyalkylene Glycol Market- Segmentation

The Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market is segregated into the product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into polyethylene glycol, polypropylene glycol, and other segments. Based on application, the market is segregated into polyurethane foam, functional fluids, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, and others.

Polyalkylene Glycol Market Scenario

The Polypropylene Glycol Market is the leading segment of the market on account of its growing consumption as flexible, rigid foams, and others in automotive, construction, and other industries. These materials provide enhanced energy, strength, and flexibility to the product.

The Polyurethane Foam is the leading application used in the market and is anticipated to observe a higher CAGR due to extensive use of product to impart long life and eco-friendly nature to the product.

Polyalkylene Glycol Market –Regional Analysis

The Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major portion of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance due to rising demand for polypropylene glycol product in various applications. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major players in this region.

The North American region is estimated to witness a higher growth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico owing to increasing demand for lubricants in automotive, aviation, industrial, and other systems. The enactment of new rules and regulations set by the European Union has driven the manufacturers to use reduced weight materials in end-use industries. Moreover, it is projected that the advancing research & development of polyalkylene glycol in the market has propelled this region to witness a significant growth in Germany, the U.K, and Italy.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to observe a significant growth due to increased consumption of polyalkylene glycol in end-use industries. Additionally, the growing demand for polyurethane foams in automotive, pharmaceutical, medical, and other industries is projected to boost the market in the Latin American region.

