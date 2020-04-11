Propylene Oxide Market Report 2019 by Size, Share, Growth Opportunity and Segment Forecast to 2023

Propylene Oxide Market – Overview

The Global Propylene Oxide Market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR and reach a significant valuation by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2023, as per a research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR). Propylene oxide acts as an essential primary chemical intermediate and has roles across various industry verticals. Growth in end user industries is the primary driver of the market.

The Global Automotive Industry presents ample of expansion opportunities to the propylene oxide market. Infrastructural and constructional projects such as urban city expansion projects across the globe, especially in the Asia Pacific region is a major driver of the market since propylene glycol is mostly used as a construction chemical for use in adhesives, paints, water-proofing materials and coatings. Growth in the automotive industry directly translates into a surge in demand for propylene oxide. It is used as flexible foams, sealants, hydraulic fluid in braking systems in vehicles, and used as a de-icing agent in aircraft.

Propylene Oxide Market – Competition Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the Propylene Oxide Market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (the Netherlands), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Repsol S.A. (Spain), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), INEOS Private Limited Company (U.K.), Sumitomo Group (Japan), Chevron Phillips Chemical (U.S.).

Propylene Oxide Market – Segmentation Analysis

The Global Propylene Oxide Market has been segmented based on applications and end use industry. By applications, the market has been segmented into polyether polyols, propylene glycol, fumigation, adhesives, and sealants, & oil demulsifier. By end-use industries, the market has been segmented into construction, paints, and coatings, oil & gas, food, & transportation.

Propylene Oxide Market – Regional Analysis

The key markets of the Global Propylene Oxide Market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the leading market for propylene oxide due to increased construction and housing activities in the region which is caused by ongoing infrastructural and industrial developments. Governments of emerging countries in Asia Pacific are endeavoring to attract foreign investments to accelerate growth in the countries which is further fostering the growth of the market. Additionally, burgeoning population and increased public investment in the housing industry support the growth of the market.

North America market for propylene oxide is strong owing to high demand for Propylene Glycol from the transportation sector. Propylene Glycol is used in the automotive and aerospace industry which is well-established in the region and results in expansion of the market. Europe market for propylene oxide was consolidated, but the region is expected to lose share in the global market due to the economic crisis and strict regulations pertaining to environment and safety.

The Middle East & Africa market is growing significantly on account of growing construction and oil & gas industries. Availability of raw materials in Saudi Arabia and UAE coupled with mega infrastructure projects in the region is anticipated to drive the market in the region. Latin America market is expected to depict low growth over the forecast period due to significant issues of public governance failure and low economic growth rate.

