Recreation Management Software Market 2019-2023: Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Strong Growth in Future

Recreation Management Software integrates all complex and demanding community activity management functions into one easy-to-use program. Commonly deployed at healthcare, education & academics, community center, municipality center, and sports training center, recreation management software is a more powerful and flexible option to manage the overwhelming recurring tasks.

This software manages all repetitive routine of managing activities and memberships, as well as keeping up with instructors, sports leagues, ticketing, facilities, and point-of-sale transactions, tending to both employee and citizen concerns. This software is designed using comprehensive modules to deliver a plethora of features to cover any and every recreational need.

Over the past few years, the recreation management software market has been growing pervasively, mainly due to the increasing uptake of the software. Technological advances are enabling the deployment of the recreation software as a service and platform as a service. Moreover, increases in the demand for recreation programs exclusively organized by IT infrastructure are escalating the market on the global platform.

Considering the growth potential of the market, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global recreation management software market would create a substantial revenue pocket by 2023, registering a steady CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017–2023). The increasing number of providers of the solution is a key driving force behind the growth of the market.

Additional factors bolstering the market growth include increasing numbers of working professionals with hectic work schedules, especially in the IT sector that are leading to increasing the health issues such as, obesity and eventually increase the risk of heart diseases. Increase in the efficiency and productivity that occurred due to the implementation of the recreation management software is fostering the growth of the market, widening its adoption.

On the other hand, lack of proper IT infrastructure and the awareness towards the advantages of the software are some of the factors that are impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, implementation of the recreation management software in various commercial sectors such as academic institutions and sports training center would support the growth of the market.

Players leading the global recreation management software market include EZ facility Inc. (US), Perfect Mind Inc. (US), Yardi System Inc. (US), Civicplus (US), Active Network LLC. (US), Legend Recreation Software Incorporation (US), EMS software LLC(US), Jarvis Corporation (US), RECDESK LLC (UK), MyREC.Com(US), and Dash Platform (Australia), among others.

The analysis is segmented into five key dynamics, for ease of understanding:

By Solutions : Venue Management, Registrations, and Ticketing & Event, among others.

By Deployment : Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS).

By End-user : Healthcare, Education & Academics, Community Center, Municipality Center, and Sports Training Center, among others.

By Organizational Size : Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.

By Regions : North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Highly competitive, the recreation management software market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several matured & small key players. These players form a competitive landscape incorporating strategic initiatives such as partnership, acquisition, expansion, product & technology launch, and collaboration.

May 28, 2019 –— Motionsoft, Inc. (the US), a SaaS-based company providing club membership software and payment processing solutions to fitness and wellness industry announced raising USD 17 MN funding round to enhance its product offerings, fuel company growth, and scale its presence in the health and fitness industry. The financing round is exclusively funded by Motionsoft’s initial investors Edison Partners, Route 66 Ventures, and the company’s founders.

Motionsoft, a SaaS-based company provides software and business management services to organizations who work with memberships such as fitness clubs, corporate fitness facilities, hospital wellness centers, and university recreation centers.

The North American region would retain its dominance in the global recreation management software market. Augmenting demand for advanced recreating management software from the increasing number of health and wellness centers drive the regional market. The US and Canada are prominent markets in the region. Furthermore, the presence of a number of key players and well-developed technology foster the growth of the regional market.

The European recreation management software market stands second in the global space. Factors such as the well-spread awareness about the benefits of the software, availability of advanced technologies alongside, the increasing spending on entertainment, are impacting the growth of the market, positively.

Furthermore, considerable adoption of recreation management software by the increasing number of healthcare, education & academics, community center, municipality center, and sports training center fosters the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific recreation management software market is rapidly emerging as a profitable market, globally. Factors such as the increasing uptake of this solution in the growing number of wellness centers and health clubs are propelling the growth of the market in the region. India and China are presumed to be a prominent market for recreation software in this region.

Rise in the leisure lifestyle led by the increase in disposable income of the middle-income group is some of the major drivers for the regional recreation market. Furthermore, huge technological advancements and new product launches in rapidly emerging countries such as Japan, China, and India would contribute to the growth of the regional market.

