Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size, Status, Demand, Future Analysis with 2025

Robotic lawn mower is an autonomous robot that functions without human intervention within a definitive area closed by perimeter wire. To use robotic lawn mower user requires to set up a border wire around the lawn that defines the area to be mowed. The robot uses the wire to locate the boundary and in some cases to locate a recharging dock. These lawn mowers have the capability of self-docking that minimizes human intervention, and it also contains rain sensors that are capable of sensing rain or high humid condition. Robotic lawn mowers are also integrated with custom apps to adjust settings, scheduled mowing times and frequency, as well as the mobile app can be used to manually control the mover with a digital joystick.

Some of the manufacturers are implementing ledge sensors that improve maneuverability and offer additional features such as laser vision, mapping, lawn memory, and smart navigation that improve performance and efficiency of the mower. An advanced robotic lawn mower is also guided by a global positioning system (GPS) and computer vision, which provide higher accuracy to mow around obstacles. The effective strategy adopted by companies to develop advanced product through R&D and self-powering features is expected to fuel the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market. The new technologies improve the quality and durability of these mowers and introduction of features such as lawn memory, barrier recognition, threshold climb, and lawn mapping are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market.

The increase in dependency on robots to save human efforts, money, and time and rise in productivity are the key factors that drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, robotic lawn mowers enhance the quality of life and reduce workload of users, thereby driving the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market. In addition, robots have also earned popularity in the commercial markets as lawn maintenance devices, cleaning robots, and a lot of low-level operational work. Moreover, decreased time for household activity and rise in disposable income throughout the world are expected to boost the market growth. However, high initial investment, installation cost, and difficult setup procedure are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, decline in cost of batteries due to increase in its production worldwide are expected to reduce the cost of a lawn mower and boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in the adoption of the internet of things via smartphone and computers enables a user to control mower time and frequency, thereby further driving the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market.

The robotic lawn mower market is segmented based on range, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on range, the market is classified into low-range robotic lawn mower, medium-range robotic lawn mower, and high-range robotic lawn mower. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into residential user and commercial user. Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into retail and online. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are DEERE & COMPANY, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., Stiga S.p.A., LG Electronics, The Kobi Company, and MTD Products.

