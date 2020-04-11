Small Gas Engines Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, Key Players and Top Region by Forecast to 2025

Global Small Gas Engines Market Analysis

The report ‘Global Small Gas Engines Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022’ published by market research company, Market Research Future, states that the market for small engines will continue to grow at a stable pace with an excellent CAGR percentage. Due to the increase in the level of buying of small machines, the market is looking forward to a phase of positive growth.

Small gas engines have numerous applications ranging from to machines used in the landscaping sector to ATVs, go-karts etc. Due to this the market is seeing a strong demand surge. The market for small engines has grown very well since the start of industrialization. The market for small engines is uniquely subjected to changes in the factors of the housing market and weather conditions.

The boom in the housing market leads to increase in lawn and maintenance products which use small engines and therefore drives demand whereas in the case of weather, optimal weather conditions help along in maintaining the lawns and other related fields where small engines are employed thereby positively contributing to demand.

One of the key drivers for the growth of the small gas engines market is growth in the construction industry and increase in demand for outdoor power equipment rental. The use of small gas engines in various power equipment such as concrete screeds, lawnmowers, leaf blowers, portable generators, pressure washers and others is also driving the growth of the market. The use of lawnmowers for gardening purposes even by the households is leading to the increase in demand of lawnmowers and thereby, the growth of the small gas engines market. The increased adoption of landscaping in various regions is also driving the growth of the global small gas engines market.

Global Small Gas Engines Market Segmental Analysis

The Small Gas Engines Market report has been analyzed based on the Engine displacement, equipment, Application and region.

Amongst all applications, the construction segment is expected to grow rapidly. The booming residential and commercial construction industry is driving the growth of the construction segment. With the increasing urbanization and the increase in number of smart cities, the housing activity is expected to grow rapidly, which is boosting the demand for outdoor power equipment and is driving the demand for small gas engines. The increase in demand for landscaping services at commercial establishments, such as golf courses is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the small gas engine market.

Regional Analysis

North America region is expected to dominate the small gas engines market owing to the rapid growth in the construction industry. The emerging trend of renting the outdoor power equipment is also contributing the growth of small scale engine market in the region. The demand of outdoor power equipment is rising in the region with the growth in commercial industry such as golf courses and ground maintenance, which in turn will boost the demand for small gas engines.

Leading Players

The key players of Global Small gas engines market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kohler Co. (U.S.), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (U.S.), Generac Power Systems (U.S.), Subaru ltd. (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine Company (U.S.) and others.

