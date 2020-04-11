Small Satellite Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2024

A fresh report titled “Small Satellite Market– By Type (Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, Picosatellite, Femtosatellite), By End User (Defense & Security, Commercial, Government, Others), By Application (Space Exploration, Earth Observation, Communication & Navigation, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast.MR. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Small Satellite Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Small Satellite Market

Growing Number of Space Missions

A lot of space exploration missions are going on across the globe. Government and space agencies are spending tons of money on advance scientific and space missions. However, cost reduction associated with space mission has been a major concern among agencies and these have been trying to minimize the cost of space mission. The rapid miniaturization of big satellite components, standardization of many satellite parts, and other factors have trimmed costs substantially. Small spacecraft and satellites are helping space agencies in advance scientific and human exploration, reduce the cost of new space missions, and expand access to space. This growing number of space missions are accepted to increase the demand for small satellites in the coming years.

Growing Private Space Companies

The global private space industry is on rise and private companies are becoming increasingly important players in space exploration. Private space industry is making meaningful contributions in developing safe and reliable spacecraft or conducting research to expand knowledge of space. The private space companies are continuously looking for trimming space mission costs, which further is leading them to use small satellites instead of commercial satellites. With rapid commercialization of space industry, it is expected that, the small satellite industry will witness significant growth opportunity in coming years.

Advanced Features of Small Satellite

Barriers – Small satellite Market

Due to increasing number of space missions and the implementation of stringent rules and regulations related to the rising number of satellites to be launched is expected to hamper the growth of the small satellites market in coming years.

Segmentation

By Type

– Minisatellite

– Microsatellite

– Nanosatellite

– Picosatellite

– Femtosatellite

By Application

– Space Exploration

– Earth Observation

– Communication & Navigation

– Others

By End User

– Defense & Security

– Commercial

– Government

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zeal, and, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1.Executive Summary

2.Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Small Satellites Market

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Europe

2.5. Middle East & Africa

3.Global Small Satellites Market Trends

4.Opportunities in Global Small Satellites Market

5.Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6.Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7.Macro-Economic Trends

8.PEST Analysis

9.Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

10.Global Small Satellites Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.Global Small Satellites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.4. Minisatellite Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.5. Microsatellite Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.6. Nanosatellite Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.7. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024Femtosatellite Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.Global Small Satellites Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

12.4. Defense & Security Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.6. Government Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.Global Small Satellites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4. Space Exploration Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.5. Earth Observation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.6. Communication & Navigation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.1. By Type

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

14.2.1.4. Minisatellite Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.1.5. Microsatellite Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.1.6. Nanosatellite Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.1.7. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024 14.2.1.8. Femtosatellite Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.2. By End User

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

14.2.2.4. Defense & Security Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.2.6. Government Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

14.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

