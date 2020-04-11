Smartwatch Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Smartwatch Market analysis and forecast 2018-2023. The report comprises of global Smartwatch Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Smartwatch is a portable wearable device that is used to track various everyday activities such as steps covered in a day, calories burnt, heart rate, and others. Smartwatch is similar to a mobile phone device with a touchscreen display and consists of various apps through which an individual can access his mobile phone. Increase in adoption of smartphone along with fast internet connectivity is the key driver for the growth of the global smartwatch market. As of now, the market is driven by leading tech companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Google, and others.

The standalone segment accounts for the highest market share in the global smartwatch market due to features such as wireless operations, sim card acceptance, and others. Growth in demand for wireless fitness & sports devices, increase in health awareness among the consumer, and entrance of large number of players, drive the growth of the market.

The global smartwatch market is segmented based on product, application, operating system, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into extension, standalone, and classical. Based on application, it is divided into personal assistance, wellness, healthcare, sports, and others. Based on operating system, the market is categorized as watchOS, android, RTOS, Tizen, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global smartwatch market are Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin, Fitbit, Motorola, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach and retain their position in the market.

Key Benefits for Global Smartwatch Market:

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global smartwatch market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

Global Smartwatch Market Segmentations:

By Product

– Extension

– Standalone

– Classical

By Application

– Personal Assistance

– Wellness

– Healthcare

– Sports

– Others

By Operating System

– WatchOS

– Android

– RTOS

– Tizen

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in demand for wireless fitness & sports devices

3.5.1.2. Increase in health awareness among the consumers

3.5.1.3. Entrance of large number of players

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High initial cost

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in investment on building connected ecosystem

CHAPTER 4: GLOBALSMARTWATCH, BY PRODUCT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. EXTENSION

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. STANDALONE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. CLASSICAL

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SMARTWATCH MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PERSONAL ASSISTANCE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. WELLNESS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. HEALTHCARE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. SPORTS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…

