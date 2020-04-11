Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Research Study 2019 | Size, Value Share, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market share is escalated by growing demand for them in various industries such as Bakery & Confectionery, Sauces & Seasonings, Dairy & Frozen Foods, Snacks, Meat Products and others. Growing working population and increasing consumption of processed foods are driving the growth of the Worldwide Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market. The U.K. and U.S are witnessed to be the major consumers of processed foods and are highly contributing to the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients market.

Sodium reduction ingredients are gaining increasing demand from food processors. In most of the countries, the sodium intake exceeds the nutritional recommendations. Excessive consumption of sodium is associated with increased risk of chronic diseases. This has led to an inclination towards low sodium foods among the rising population. For low sodium foods, salt alternatives such as Yeast Extracts, Mineral Salts, Amino Acids, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein and others are used in the food. They act as flavor enhancer with the perception of a salty taste with low sodium content.

Growing health-conscious population is further driving the growth of the market. Government interventions in lowering the sodium content from the foods available to the consumers are influencing the growth of the market. Moreover, new product launches by the key players are adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, the high cost of sodium reduction ingredients may hamper market growth. Nevertheless, all these factors are anticipated to boost the global sodium reduction ingredients market growth at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Leading Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market are

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.),

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland),

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark),

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.),

Tate & Lyle plc (U.K),

AJINOMOTO (Japan),

CELANESE CORPORATION (U.S.)

Segment

The global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into ingredients and application.

Based on the ingredients, the global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into Mineral Salts, Amino Acids, Yeast Extracts, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein and others. Among all, the mineral salts segment is dominating the market followed by yeast extracts. In mineral salts segment, potassium chloride is the most commonly used ingredient as a substitute of salt owing to the health benefits associated with it without compromising the flavor and taste of the food.

Based on the application, the Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market is segmented into Bakery And Confectionery, Sauces and Dairy and Frozen Foods, Seasonings, Snacks, Meat Products and others. Among all, the sauces and seasonings segment is dominating the market followed by bakery segment. Increasing consumption of pizza, sandwiches, bread, and rolls is driving the growth of bakery segment in sodium reduction ingredients market.

Regional Analysis

Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America owing to the busy work schedule, the majority of the population prefer wraps, rolls, and pocket sandwiches, which is driving the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients in this region.

In Europe, the U.K., Germany, and France are the major contributors to sodium reduction ingredients market. The Asia Pacific is witnessed to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period in which India and China are the major contributors. Rapid innovation followed with new product launches is likely to boost the growth of the global sodium reduction ingredients market in rest of the world.