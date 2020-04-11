South America Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) Market by Key Driver, Application, Challenges and Opportunities, 2012-2022

The Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) market report [10 Year Forecast 2012-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Ready Meals (Prepared Meals), with sales, revenue and global market share of Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Summary

Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) Market in South America – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Ready Meals market of South America covering 5 Countries Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Chile

Ready Meals – all types of complete meals which only require heating before being served, regardless of whether they are frozen, chilled, “shelf-stable (i.e. in cans or shelf-stable packs) or are dried. Includes noodle-based, rice-based and pasta-based dishes as well meat-based, vegetable-based or meat-substitute based dishes. Further, this includes main meat, fish and vegetable meal centres which require minimal accompaniments – e.g. tinned chilli con carne, cassoulet in jars etc. Includes “Pot Noodle” type products.

Ready Meals market in South America registered a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.31% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 835.97 Million in 2017, an increase of 11.14% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, when it grew by 11.14% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -21.11% over 2014. Though negative growth rates were observed across all the segments of the market, the slowest declining segment of the Ready Meals market in South America between the year 2012 and 2017 was Frozen Ready Meals which registered a CAGR of -1.93%. In 2017 Frozen Ready Meals segment in South America Ready Meals market accounted for a major share of 75.82%, while Ambient Ready Meals stood in second position representing 12.33% of the markets 2017 share.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Ready Meals and its variants Ambient Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Chilled Ready Meals & Frozen Ready Meals.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to South America’s Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

Scope

– Overall Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Value terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

– Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

– Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

– Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

