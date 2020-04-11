Stand-Up Pouches Market – Global Industry to Witness Significant Increase in Demand During 2018 – 2026

Examines the global stand-up pouches market during the historic (2013-2017) and forecast period 2018-2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the stand-up pouches market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global stand-up pouches market.

The report begins with an overview of the global stand-up pouches market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as stand-up pouches market. Weighted average pricing analysis of the stand-up pouches market based on capacity type is also included in the global stand-up pouches market report.

To compute the stand-up pouches market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by capacity, material type, design, closure type, product type, and by end use have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of stand-up pouches across different industries.

Triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, as well as the dynamics of the stand-up pouches market.

Not only conducts forecasts in terms of value but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the stand-up pouches market.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2067840

TMR conducted more than 60 interviews with key players present in each country. The main objective of conducting primary interviews is to frame open-ended conversations and gather qualitative as well as quantitative information on the stand-up pouches market. It should be noted that perspectives of each stakeholder offer a unique insight into the market.

Supply Side Interviews/Discussions: FMI consulted key manufacturers in the stand-up pouches market, industry experts (sales manager, marketing head, purchase manager etc.), trade associations, C-level executives, distributors, and independent consultants

Demand Side Interviews: FMI consulted packaging experts from key end-user companies for stand-up pouches (Food, Beverages, Homecare & Personal Care, Agriculture, Chemicals, Automotive, Tobacco, Healthcare, and Others)

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the stand-up pouches market report is categorically divided into six key sections on the basis of capacity, material type, design, closure type, product type, end use, and region. The report analyzes the global stand-up pouches market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units).

The global stand-up pouches market has been segmented as follows –

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Product Type

– Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches

– Retort Stand-Up Pouches

– Standard Stand-Up Pouches

– Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Design

– Round Bottom/Doyen

– K-Seal

– Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom

– Flat Bottom

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Capacity

– <2 Oz

– 2 – 6 Oz

– 6 – 10 Oz

– 10 – 14 Oz

– >14 Oz

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Closure Type

– Tear Notch

– Spouts & Fitments

– Zippers and Sliders

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By End Use

– Food

– – Sauces, Dips, and Condiments

– – Baby Food

– – Pet Food

– – Ready-to-eat Food

– – Frozen and Chilled Food/Dried Fruit

– Agriculture

– – Compounds

– – Nutrients

– – Plant Additives

– – Soil Additives

– Homecare

– – Toiletries

– – Detergents

– – Liquid Dishwasher

– – Liquid Soap & Handwash

– – Lawn & Garden Products

– – Cleaners

– Personal Care & Cosmetics

– – Skin Care

– – Hair Care

– – Dental Care

– – Bath Salts

– – Color Cosmetics

– Chemicals

– – Additives

– – Flavors and Frag.

– – Coatings

– – Other Chemicals

– Beverages

– – Alcoholic

– – Non-alcoholic

– Tobacco Packaging

– Healthcare

– – Pharmaceuticals

– – Nutraceutical

– – Medical Devices & Implants

– Automotive

– – Motor Oils & Greases

– – Coolants

– – Automotive Components

– – Other Automotive Liquids and Lubes

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Region

– North America

– Latin America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– Russia and Scandinavia

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2067840

A vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global stand-up pouches market by capacity, material type, design, closure type, product type, end use, and region, as well as the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from the sales perspective of the global stand-up pouches market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the stand-up pouches market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global stand-up pouches market.

In the final section of the report, a stand-up pouches market competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide stand-up pouches. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the stand-up pouches market.

Some of the key players in the global stand-up pouches market include Amcor Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG, Winpak Ltd., KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., ProAmpac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Hood Packaging, Printpack, Inc. among others.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/