Swimwear Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2024

A new market research report on the global Swimwear market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Swimwear analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Fabric, Distribution Channel, End User.

Swimwear is a costume specially designed for people engaged in water-based activity or water sports such as swimming, water polo, surfing, water skiing, or even leisure activities such as sun bathing. It protects the wearer from chlorinated water in swimming pools and sea water, which contains salts that can cause skin rashes. It is manufactured using different types of fabrics such as polyester, nylon, spandex and other blended fibers, as they offer high elasticity, high drapability & comfort required for performing various water activities. Moreover, swimwear gains popularity as a semi-casual wear as the consumer nowadays prefers wearing these for pool parties and at outdoor venues such as restaurants, resorts, and shopping centers.

Product innovation and design drive the growth of the global swimwear market. These include new types of fabrics and materials with a variety of styles and prints. Manufacturers and designers focus on both the comfort level and features of swimwear, as it has a high impact on the consumer’s purchase decision. Manufacturers have introduced innovative swimwear products such as thermal swimwear and swimsuits that provide UV protection to cater various needs of the customers. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for designer & trendy swimwear among middle-aged consumer. This factor increases the need for experimenting with design, patterns, and styles to meet the consumers expectation. The high demand for innovative and designer swimwear is projected to boost the growth of the swimwear market.

Swimming is consider as a healthy and low-impact activity that has many physical and mental health benefits such as alleviating stress, building endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness. It also helps maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart, and lungs. It is a great recreational activity for people of all ages. Growth in interest of consumer in swimming as recreational & fitness activity fuels the growth of the global swimwear market. In addition, swimming is the most popular sport in many countries such as Russia, China, India, Australia, and others Increase in participation rate of water sports also contributes to the growth of the swimwear industry. Factors such as growth in demand for luxury swimwear by women, increase in public or private swimming pools & clubs, and high penetration & acceptance rates of ecommerce platforms supplement the market growth. However, swimwear requires proper & systematic processing and designing of raw materials of various fabrics such as polyester, nylon, polypropylene, spandex, and neoprene to produce the desired texture, design, look, and other fashion attributes of swimwear. Price volatility of these raw materials affect the size of the swimwear market to greater extent. In addition, to cater to the fluctuating demand for different designs heavy inflow of investment for the R&D is required which leads to high cost of designing, thereby hampering the growth of the swimwear market.

There is an increase in the use of fabrics with high thermal insulation, enhanced flexibility, adequate surface friction, and lightweight nature for the production of wetsuits/swimsuits. Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene and inhibits all the properties suitable for designing the perfect swimwear. Incorporation of neoprene fiber to develop fabrics for swimwear is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the swimwear market. Apart from this, factors such as expansion in product line, innovations in men’s swimwear, and introduction of multifunctional cover-up swimwear and beachwear also provide great opportunities for the swimwear market in the upcoming years.

The swimwear market is segmented based on fabric, distribution channel, end user, and region. By fabric type, the swimwear market is divided as polyester, nylon, neoprene, spandex/elastane, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into offline and online. Based on end user, the swimwear market is classified into woman, man, and child. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Haddow Group Plc, Nike Inc., Boardriders, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., Swimwear Anywhere, Inc., Adidas AG, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH Corp.), and Perry Ellis International Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global swimwear market size from 2018 to 2024 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the majors regions are mapped based on their market share.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the swimwear market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes detailed analysis of the regional as well as the global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Fabric

– Polyester

– Nylon

– Neoprene

– Spandex

– Others

Distribution Channel

– Offline

– Online

End User

– Woman

– Man

– Child

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Indonesia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent players in swimwear market are as follows.

– Seafolly

– Speedo International Ltd.

– Huludao Derong Group Garment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

– Diana Sport

– O’Neill Inc.

– American Apparel Inc.

– Dolphin swimwear

– Jade Swimwear L.P

– Platypus Australia Pty Limited.

– Pentland Group Plc.

