VFX Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global VFX Market analysis and forecast 2019-2024. The report comprises of global VFX Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The VFX market is expected to experience a positive response in the upcoming years. In terms of value, the market is poised to grasp USD XXXX Million by the end of the forecasted period by recording a CAGR of X.X%. The VFX is the process of visual effects generated by the computer imagery for the integration of live-action footage. These visual effects create illusion environments in theaters, television, and others which look-like realistic actions.

The increasing technological advancements in the field of visualization technologies is boosting the market growth of the VFX market. Moreover, the increasing developments of the media and entertainment industry across the globe are major factors that are positively influencing the growth of the VFX market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2024.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2024

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of VFX market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Software

– Hardware

– Services

By Applications

– Movies

– Advertisements

– TV show

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Red Giant

– CoSA VFX

– Animal Logic

– Foundry Visionmongers

– Whiskytree

– Weta Digital

– Vision Effects Inc.

– Worldwide FX

– Method Studios

– Video Copilot

– Blackmagic Fusion

– Eight VFX

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

