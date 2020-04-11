VFX Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2024
KD Market Insights has published a new report on global VFX Market analysis and forecast 2019-2024. The report comprises of global VFX Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.
The VFX market is expected to experience a positive response in the upcoming years. In terms of value, the market is poised to grasp USD XXXX Million by the end of the forecasted period by recording a CAGR of X.X%. The VFX is the process of visual effects generated by the computer imagery for the integration of live-action footage. These visual effects create illusion environments in theaters, television, and others which look-like realistic actions.
The increasing technological advancements in the field of visualization technologies is boosting the market growth of the VFX market. Moreover, the increasing developments of the media and entertainment industry across the globe are major factors that are positively influencing the growth of the VFX market.
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2024.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2024
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of VFX market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Component
– Software
– Hardware
– Services
By Applications
– Movies
– Advertisements
– TV show
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Red Giant
– CoSA VFX
– Animal Logic
– Foundry Visionmongers
– Whiskytree
– Weta Digital
– Vision Effects Inc.
– Worldwide FX
– Method Studios
– Video Copilot
– Blackmagic Fusion
– Eight VFX
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Products & Issues in Global VFX Market
3. Global VFX Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global VFX Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
7. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
8. Global VFX Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024
9. Global VFX Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
9.4. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.5. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10. Global VFX Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
10.4. Movie Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.5. Advertisement Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.6. TV show Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11. Geographical Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.1.1. Introduction
11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
11.2.1.4. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.5. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.2. By Applications
11.2.2.1. Introduction
11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
11.2.2.4. Movie Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.2.5. Advertisement Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.2.6. TV shows Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.3. By Country
11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.3.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.1. By Component
11.3.1.1. Introduction
11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
11.3.1.4. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.1.5. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.1.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.2. By Applications
11.3.2.1. Introduction
11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
11.3.2.4. Movie Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.2.5. Advertisement Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.2.6. TV shows Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3. By Country
11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.3.3.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.1. By Component
11.4.1.1. Introduction
11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
11.4.1.4. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.1.5. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.1.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.2. By Applications
11.4.2.1. Introduction
11.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
11.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
11.4.2.4. Movie Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.2.5. Advertisement Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.2.6. TV shows Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3. By Country
11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.4.3.3. China Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.4. India Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
Continue…
