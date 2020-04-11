Virtual Router Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Virtual Router Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of global Virtual Router Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Virtual router is a software-based routing framework that facilitates the host machine to function as a typical hardware router over a local area network. In virtual routing, a form of network functions virtualization (NFV), the functions of traditional hardware-based network appliances are converted to software than can be run on standard Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) hardware. This reduces the hardware costs and alleviates the need for proprietary hardware platform.

The need to improve network agility and efficient scale out, reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) and surge in the demand for software defined networking (SDN) and NFV are anticipated to fuel the adoption of virtual router. However, security concerns associated with the virtualized environment are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in advancements of virtual router software are expected to present major growth opportunities for the global virtual router market in future.

The global virtual router market is segmented based on component, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software and services. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into service provider and enterprise. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players, namely 128 Technology, Nokia, Cisco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., 6WIND, Broadcom (Brocade Communications Systems), Ericsson, Juniper Networks, and Netronome.

Key Benefits for Virtual Router Market :

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global virtual router market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global virtual router industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global virtual router market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Virtual Router Key Market Segments :

By Component

– Software

– Services

By End User

– Service Provider

– End User

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of APAC

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– 128 Technology

– 6WIND

– Broadcom (Brocade Communications Systems)

– Cisco Systems

– Ericsson

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

– Juniper Networks

– Netronome

– Nokia

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in need to improve network agility and efficient scale out by service providers

3.5.1.2. Demand of reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO)

3.5.1.3. Upsurge in the demand for SDN and NFV

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Security concerns associated with the virtualized environment

3.5.2.2. Unable to perform the functions of a heavy duty core IP router

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. High adoption among small and medium organizations

3.5.3.2. Demand for private cloud

CHAPTER 4: VIRTUAL ROUTER MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: VIRTUAL ROUTER MARKET, BY END-USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Service Provider

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Enterprise

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

Continue…

