WiFi Home Gateway Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2019-2025
A Wifi/wireless router/gateway is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. This report studies the WiFi gateway for Home Use market, including home office and entertainment applications.
The WiFi Home Gateway market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for WiFi Home Gateway.
This report presents the worldwide WiFi Home Gateway market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
TP-Link
D-Link
Tenda
Netgear
Asus
Huawei
Qihoo 360
Gee
Xiaomi
WiFi Home Gateway Breakdown Data by Type
300 Mbps and below
300-1000 Mbps
Above 1000 Mbps
WiFi Home Gateway Breakdown Data by Application
Home Office Using
Entertainment Using
WiFi Home Gateway Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
WiFi Home Gateway Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
