Xanthan Gum Market – by Type, Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019 – 2023)

Xanthan Gum Market Overview:

Increasing demand from end use industries includes oil & gas, food and beverages among others is escalating the demand for the Xanthan gum market. Xanthan Gum is the bacterium which secrets polysaccharide which in is Xanthan Gum, which is commonly used as a food thickening agent (salad dressing) and a stabilizer. Xanthan Gum scientific name is Xanthomonas. Xantham Gum is produced by fermenting glucose, sucrose or lactose, followed by precipitation of polysaccharide from a growth medium with isopropyl alchohol, dried and ground into a fine powder. Later, it is added to a liquid medium to form the gum.

Xanthan Gum Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global xanthan gum market are;

Cargill (U.S)

DuPont (U.S)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S)

Solvay (Belgium)

Fufeng Group Limited (China)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S)

CP Kelco (U.S)

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)

Deosen Biochemical Ltd (China)

Fuerst Day Lawson (U.K)

Xanthan Gum Market Segmental Analysis:

The global xanthan gum market is segmented into the form, function, and application. On the basis of the form, the market is segregated into dry, and liquid segments. The market for the function is sub-divided into thickeners, stabilizers, gelling agents, fat replacers, and coating materials segments. The market for the application is bifurcated into food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Xanthan Gum Market Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Xanthan Gum Market Regional Analysis:

The global xanthan gum market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is likely to observe rapid growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for xanthan gum in the food and beverage industry. The growing pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific could also be a major driver for the global xanthan gum market over the forecast period.

North America is likely to be a major regional market for xanthan gum over the forecast period due to the growing demand for xanthan gum from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The growing demand for capsules and tablets in the U.S., where the pharmaceutical industry has set up a solid presence in recent years, is likely to be a major driver for the global xanthan gum market over the forecast period. The growing food and beverage industry in the region are also likely to be a major driver for the global xanthan gum market in North America, as several key players in the global food and beverage industry have headquarters and/or manufacturing plants in North America.

