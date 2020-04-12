Aircraft Exhaust System Market 2019: Global Industry Dynamics, Corporate Financial Plan, Business Competitors, Emerging Technologies, Supply and Revenue With Regional Trends By Forecast 2023

Aircraft Exhaust System Market: Information by Engine Type (Turbine Engine System, Piston Engine System and APU System), by Application (Civil Aviation and Military Aviation), by End-User (OEM and Aftermarket) and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

The aircraft exhaust system market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The key players in the global aircraft exhaust system market are Aerobraze Engineered Technologies (a part of Wall Colmonoy Corporation (US)), Aircelle (part of Safran SA (France)), Collins Aerospace (a part of United Technologies Corporation (US)), Doncasters Group Ltd. (UK), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), GKN Aerospace (UK), Magellan Aerospace Corporation (Canada), Nexcelle (a MRAS/Safran joint venture (US)), Senior Aerospace (US) and Sky Dynamics Corporation (US).

The global aircraft exhaust system market has been segmented based on application, end-user, engine type and region.

Based on application, the aircraft exhaust system market is divided into civil aviation and military aircraft. The civil aviation segment is further segmented as commercial & cargo aviation, general aviation and business aviation. Over the years, large markets, such as the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific witness increased expenses by the passengers, due to the rising income levels of the expanding middle-class population in these regions. Moreover, global air travel is made easy and available by low cost carriers, whilst airlines are increasing the services to various geographical locations. This results in an increased focus on the expansion of aviation industry, around the world. As of 2016, there were over 23,000 airplanes in service, and this number is expected to double itself, over the next 20 years. In addition, the increasing air travel in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in countries such as China, Indonesia, and India, has significantly contributed to the increased demand for new commercial aircraft, eventually resulting in increased engine components and fueling the market for exhaust system.

Based on end-user, the aircraft exhaust system market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket. The OEM segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the aftermarket segment projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period as exhaust systems require timely checks, maintenance, and replacement in order to enhance safety.

Based on engine type, the aircraft exhaust system market is divided into turbine engine, piston, engine and APU. The piston engine segment is further segmented in terms of exhaust system type as collector system and short stack system. The collector system is used on almost all turbo-supercharged engines and improves nacelle streamlining.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for both commercial and combat aircraft and rise in number of airlines in countries such as China, and India

