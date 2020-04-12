Aluminum Oxide Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Aluminum Oxide ALD and Semiconductors Segments are Expected to Witness Healthy Growth during the Forecast Period

Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market: Information by Type (Metal ALD, Aluminum Oxide ALD, Plasma Enhanced ALD, Catalytic ALD and others), Application (Semiconductors, Instrumentation, Solar Devices, Nanotechnology, Electronics, Flexible Devices, Medical Equipment and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2024

Competitive Analysis:

The key players operating in the global atomic layer deposition (ALD) market are ALD NanoSolutions, Inc (US), Applied Materials, Inc (US), ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH (Germany), ASM International NV (The Netherlands), CVD Equipment Corporation (US), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Jiangsu Leadmicro Guide Nano Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Veeco Instruments (US), Denton Vacuum (US), and Kurt J. Lesker Company (UK).

Market Summary:

The global atomic layer deposition (ALD) market is expected to stand at USD 4.23 billion metric tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of over 11.6%, owing to increasing application of ALD technique in numerous end-use industries such as automotive, building construction, electronics, and others. Additionally, the demand for ALD is increasing in the medical device industry, which is expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Target Audiences:

Potential Investors

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Research and development institutes

Nationalized laboratories

Government bodies

Segment Analysis:

The global atomic layer deposition (ALD) market has been segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the global atomic layer deposition (ALD) market has been divided into metal ALD, aluminum oxide ALD, catalytic ALD, plasma enhanced ALD, and others. Aluminum oxide ALD with its vast availability and large penetration in major end-use industries accounted for a significant share of over 30% in 2018 and is expected to follow a similar trend during the forecast period. The deposited aluminum oxide film through ALD contains effective permeation barriers due to its pin-hole-free morphology and uniformity. The aluminum oxide ALD segment is expected to hold maximum share by type due to its excellent characteristics such as stability towards various substrates, optimal base metal prices, and easy availability of precursor material.

Based on application, the Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market has been categorized into semiconductors, instrumentation, solar devices, nanotechnology, electronics, flexible devices, medical equipment, and others. The semiconductor segment in 2018 accounted for the largest market share in terms of volume and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in demand for portable electronic goods, miniaturized components, and increasing application of semiconductors in the electrical & electronics industry. The need for smaller devices in dimension coupled with high durability has significantly increased the application of deposition technologies in the semiconductor segment. Thus, the application of ALD in semiconductor is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics Of Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Trends/Technology

5 Market Factor Analysis Of Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

5.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

5.1.4 End User

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.2 Pricing Analysis

6. Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

Continued…