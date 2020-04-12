Aquascaping Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2024

A fresh report titled “Aquascaping Market – By Offering (Product (Aquarium Tanks, Filter Units, Lighting System, Fertilizers, Co2 Accessories, Hardscape Materials, Aquatic Plants, Fish, Fish Food And Others) and Services (Designing, Maintenance, Consulting and Aquascape Training, By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Offline Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast.MR. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Aquascaping Market . The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Aquascaping Market

Aquascaping for Decorative Purposes

Aquariums have always been a primary choice when it comes to interior decoration. Unlike the old days when aquariums were made by using artificial supplies and couldn’t be considered an art, Aquariums these days are way more creative. Consumers are opting for more artistic types of aquariums such as planted tanks, reef aquariums, and others. Furthermore, aquariums are widely used in the hospitality sector and with the rise in the number of hotels and restaurants across the globe it is expected that the demand for aquascaping will grow at an unprecedented rate in coming years. Apart from the hospitality sector, residential consumers are also driving the growth of aquascaping market, since planted tanks or planted aquariums are one of the most popular types of home aquascapes.

Aquascaping is a Hobby

Aquascaping is becoming a hobby of a significant part of the world population. Consumers living in urban areas are picking up the hobby of aquascaping. Influenced by the internet and urge to create something natural within their tiny apartments have bolstered the growth of aquascaping market in urban areas. In Singapore, 90 per cent of people don’t have gardens but have an aquarium with some fish and some plants in. Also, aquascaping is emerging as a profession, Aquarists across the globe are seeing aquascaping as a right profession and are busy in many projects.

Other Growth Drivers

The growing number of aquascaping galleries and aquascaping events & contests have influenced a very large portion of the population around the world. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing love for pets are several vital factors which are encouraging the growth of aquascaping market.

Barriers – Aquascaping Market

The requirement of higher expertise and knowledge for aquascaping and a smaller number of aquarists around the globe are some significant challenges confronting the aquascaping market. The cost associated with an excellent scaping is another barrier in the growth of aquascaping market.

Market Segmentation:

By Offering

– Products

– Aquarium Tanks

– Filter units

– Lighting System

– Fertilizers

– CO2 Accessories

– Hardscape Materials

– Aquatic Plants

– Fish

– Fish Food

– Others

– Services

– Designing

– Maintenance

– Consulting

– Aquascape Training

By Distribution Channel:

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

Aquarium Design Group

AQUA DESIGN AMANO

Aqua Rebell

Easy-Life

CAL AQUA LABS

JBL GmbH & Co. KG

Dennerle

EHEIM GmbH & Co KG

Twinstar Iberica

Tropica

Other Major & Niche Players

