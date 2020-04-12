Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Size, Key Vendors Analysis, Sales Revenue, Future Plans and Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The study reveals that Automated Storage and Retrieval System is trending in North America region. In recent times, the mini-load systems are required to extract that grasp handles on vacuums that attach with suction. Additionally, the Robotic arms also play a crucial role in AS/RS mini-loads. The utilizing AS/RS will increase efficiency and throughput, that provide more space, and reduces building costs, will lead to the growth of this market.

The study indicates that the warehouse automation systems has configured to be completely redundant, spreading inventory and also reduces the need on the ability of any AS/RS Shuttle to handle a task.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market is growing rapidly over 7.7% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~10.81 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market are –TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), SSI Schaefer Group (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan), Knapp AG (Austria), Mecalux SA (Spain), Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands), System Logistics Corporation (Italy), Bastian Solution (US), Beumer Group (Germany), Dematic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and Kardex Group (Switzerland) among others.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segmentation

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market has been segmented on the basis of categories, techniques, end -users and region. The semiconductor and electronics are expected to propel the highest growth rate during the forecast period as the AS/RS Systems can also easily expanded to meet increasing productivity demands in the North America region.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Automated Storage and Retrieval System market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market as the trend of e-commerce in the logistics and warehousing industry is growing in these region. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for Automated Storage and Retrieval System solutions during the forecast period.

Industry News:

In April 2019, Flexcon Container, a leading American manufacturer and provider of totes and containers, has unveiled its new range of automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) tote boxes that repel deflection under heavy loads.

In April 2019, Wynright Corporation, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Daifuku North America, is set to showcase its new solutions including mini-load automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) at ProMat 2019.

In March 2019, researchers at Microsoft Corporation, an American multinational technology company, have developed an automated DNA storage and retrieval system where one gram of DNA can store 215 petabytes of data for up to 2,000 years.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Automated Storage and Retrieval System manufacturing companies

Product sales and distribution companies

Government regulatory authorities

ASRS Original Equipment Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

Assembly and Packaging Vendors

Technical Universities

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

