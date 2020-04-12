Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2024

Fast.MR has presented a detailed report on “Autonomous construction equipment Market – By Equipment (Earth moving Equipment, Construction Vehicle, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment and Others), By Application (Partial Autonomous, Fully Autonomous) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” which includes the major application, advantages, and key market trends that are fostering the growth of the market during the forecasted span of 6 years. The research takes a step forward and analyzes the key competitors and global regions that are holding the market share of Autonomous Construction Equipment Market in terms of revenue.

Access Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/54

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Autonomous Construction Equipment Market

Labor Shortage

With rapid urbanization and active infrastructure development in dire need of repair, demand for construction is robust across the globe. However, contractors are facing issues with finding qualified construction personals. This lack in the number of skilled employees leads to delays, higher prices, and often lower quality work. This labor shortage is poised to emerge as a crucial factor that is anticipated to encourage the demand for autonomous tractors. Contractors are willing to use autonomous heavy equipment in repetitive tasks as it is a cost-friendly alternative to the traditional methods.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

With rising population across the globe, the migration from rural to urban areas has also grown in recent years. The growing urban population has increased the demand for new houses and buildings, which in turn augmenting the need for heavy and efficient construction types of machinery. However, present labor and construction equipment are not enough to meet the demand for construction activities around the world. Use of autonomous construction equipment is allowing constructors to wrap their jobs in lower time as compared to old methods. Apart from this, the involvement of government entities in the constructions industry is also expected to result in greater adoption of autonomous construction equipment.

Barriers – Autonomous Construction Equipment Market

The immense cost associated with the adoption of autonomous construction equipment and presence of non-autonomous equipment is two significant barriers in the growth of global independent construction equipment market.

Market Trends – Autonomous Construction Equipment Market

Product Innovation

Manufacturers are spending significant capital on advancements of their autonomous construction equipment. Although existing autonomous construction equipment can work in required conditions, still it must overcome some significant technical issues to assure safety at the job site.

Segmentation

By Equipment

– Earth moving Equipment

– Construction Vehicle

– Material Handling Equipment

– Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

– Others

By Level of Automation

– Partial Autonomous

– Fully Autonomous

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Caterpillar Inc.

– Volvo Construction Equipment

– Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

– Built Robotics, Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Browse Full Report With TO[email protected]https://www.fastmr.com/report/54/autonomous-construction-equipment-market

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Europe

2.5. Middle East & Africa

Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Trends Opportunities in Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Recent Industry Activities, 2018 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Macro-Economic Trends PEST Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024 Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment

11.4. Earth moving Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.5. Construction Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.6. Material Handling Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.7. Concrete & Road Construction Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Level of Automation

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

12.4. Partial Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.5. Fully Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.1. By Equipment

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment

13.2.1.4. Earth moving Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.1.5. Construction Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.1.6. Material Handling Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.1.7. Concrete & Road Construction Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2. By Level of Automation

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

13.2.2.4. Partial Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.5. Fully Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.3. By Country

13.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.3.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.1. By Equipment

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment

13.3.1.4. Earth moving Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.1.5. Construction Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.1.6. Material Handling Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.1.7. Concrete & Road Construction Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.2. By Level of Automation

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

13.3.2.4. Partial Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.2.5. Fully Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

Read [email protected]@

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com

Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In