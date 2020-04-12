Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2024
Fast.MR has presented a detailed report on “Autonomous construction equipment Market – By Equipment (Earth moving Equipment, Construction Vehicle, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment and Others), By Application (Partial Autonomous, Fully Autonomous) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” which includes the major application, advantages, and key market trends that are fostering the growth of the market during the forecasted span of 6 years. The research takes a step forward and analyzes the key competitors and global regions that are holding the market share of Autonomous Construction Equipment Market in terms of revenue.
Access Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/54
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Autonomous Construction Equipment Market
Labor Shortage
With rapid urbanization and active infrastructure development in dire need of repair, demand for construction is robust across the globe. However, contractors are facing issues with finding qualified construction personals. This lack in the number of skilled employees leads to delays, higher prices, and often lower quality work. This labor shortage is poised to emerge as a crucial factor that is anticipated to encourage the demand for autonomous tractors. Contractors are willing to use autonomous heavy equipment in repetitive tasks as it is a cost-friendly alternative to the traditional methods.
Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
With rising population across the globe, the migration from rural to urban areas has also grown in recent years. The growing urban population has increased the demand for new houses and buildings, which in turn augmenting the need for heavy and efficient construction types of machinery. However, present labor and construction equipment are not enough to meet the demand for construction activities around the world. Use of autonomous construction equipment is allowing constructors to wrap their jobs in lower time as compared to old methods. Apart from this, the involvement of government entities in the constructions industry is also expected to result in greater adoption of autonomous construction equipment.
Barriers – Autonomous Construction Equipment Market
The immense cost associated with the adoption of autonomous construction equipment and presence of non-autonomous equipment is two significant barriers in the growth of global independent construction equipment market.
Market Trends – Autonomous Construction Equipment Market
Product Innovation
Manufacturers are spending significant capital on advancements of their autonomous construction equipment. Although existing autonomous construction equipment can work in required conditions, still it must overcome some significant technical issues to assure safety at the job site.
Segmentation
By Equipment
– Earth moving Equipment
– Construction Vehicle
– Material Handling Equipment
– Concrete & Road Construction Equipment
– Others
By Level of Automation
– Partial Autonomous
– Fully Autonomous
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Caterpillar Inc.
– Volvo Construction Equipment
– Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
– Built Robotics, Inc.
– Other Major & Niche Players
Browse Full Report With TO[email protected]https://www.fastmr.com/report/54/autonomous-construction-equipment-market
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
- Executive Summary
- Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market
2.1. North America
2.2. Europe
2.3. Asia Pacific
2.4. Europe
2.5. Middle East & Africa
- Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Trends
- Opportunities in Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market
- Recent Industry Activities, 2018
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Macro-Economic Trends
- PEST Analysis
- Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
- Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024
- Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment
11.4. Earth moving Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
11.5. Construction Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
11.6. Material Handling Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
11.7. Concrete & Road Construction Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
11.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
- Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Level of Automation
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation
12.4. Partial Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
12.5. Fully Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
- Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.2.1. By Equipment
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment
13.2.1.4. Earth moving Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.2.1.5. Construction Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.2.1.6. Material Handling Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.2.1.7. Concrete & Road Construction Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.2.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.2.2. By Level of Automation
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation
13.2.2.4. Partial Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.2.2.5. Fully Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.2.3. By Country
13.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.2.3.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.3.1. By Equipment
13.3.1.1. Introduction
13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment
13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment
13.3.1.4. Earth moving Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.3.1.5. Construction Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.3.1.6. Material Handling Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.3.1.7. Concrete & Road Construction Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.3.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.3.2. By Level of Automation
13.3.2.1. Introduction
13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation
13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation
13.3.2.4. Partial Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
13.3.2.5. Fully Autonomous Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024
Read [email protected]@
About Us:
FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.
Contact Us:
Jason Lee
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fastmr.com