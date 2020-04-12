Business Analytics Software Market Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2023

The report ” Business Analytics Software Market by Deployment Model (On-demand/Cloud and On-premise), End User (IT & Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, and Others), and Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 “. Business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making inputs and insights through the application of statistical tools and methods in business performance data. It analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of historical business performance data to obtain decisive insights for business planning. A business analytics software helps an organization to optimize business operations and facilitates strategic decision-making. The outputs are mostly used by financial analysts, managers, security personnel, and key decision-makers of organizations. The demand for cloud-based business analytics software is increasing among small- & medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost and enhanced usability.

Business Analytics Software Market research report allows to get access to detailed industry data and future market trends which will give you avenues and helps you to keep updated about the market. The industry report on the Business Analytics Software Market is supported by qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Apart from this, the report describes market dynamics which have key influence in the growth of the Business Analytics Software Market, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. This report delivers opportunities to go through with industry analysis, market share and forecast, providing description about the market size, its competitors and product identification.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global business analytics software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– On-demand/Cloud

– On-premise

BY END-USER

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Customer Analytics

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Pricing Analytics

– Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Oracle Corporation

– SAS Institute Inc.

– SAP SE

– International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Adobe Systems Incorporated

– Tableau Software.

– Salesforce.com, Inc.

– QlikTech International AB

– Fair Isaac Corporatio

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Key market segmentation

1.5. Research methodology

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MArket definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1. low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-high threat of new entrants

3.3.5. High competitive rivalry

3.4. market Share analysis, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in adoption of business analytics software by many organizations

3.5.1.2. Surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs

3.5.1.3. Numerous benefits provided by business analytics software

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High implementation cost

3.5.2.2. Lack of skilled workforce

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emerging trends such as social media analytics

3.5.3.2. Increase in need to gain insights for business planning

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL BUSINESS ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

4.1. Overview

4.2. on-demand/cloud

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. On-Premise

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 BUSINESS ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. IT & Telecom

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. retail

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. BFSI

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

5.5. Manufacturing

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends

5.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.6.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL BUSINESS ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Customer Analytics

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. Supply Chain Analytics

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.4. Marketing Analytics

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

6.5. Pricing Analytics

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast

Continue…

