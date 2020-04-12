Cable Glands Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2023

The report ” Cable Glands Market by Type (Industrial, Hazardous (Increased Safety, Flameproof, EMC and Others)), by Cable Type (Armored, and Unarmored), by Material (Brass, Stainless Steel, Plastic/Nylon & Others), by End Users (Oil & Gas, Mining, Aerospace, Manufacturing & Processing, Chemical, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 “. The global cable glands market generated revenue of $1,667 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,513 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, i.e. from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the armored segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Cable Glands Market research report allows to get access to detailed industry data and future market trends which will give you avenues and helps you to keep updated about the market. The industry report on the Cable Glands Market is supported by qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Apart from this, the report describes market dynamics which have key influence in the growth of the Cable Glands Market, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. This report delivers opportunities to go through with industry analysis, market share and forecast, providing description about the market size, its competitors and product identification.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the cable glands market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

– Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Industrial

– Hazardous

– – Increased Safety

– – Flameproof

– – EMC

– – Others

By Cable Type

– Armored

– Unarmored

By Material

– Brass

– Stainless steel

– Plastic/Nylon

– Others

By End User

– Oil & Gas

– Mining

– Aerospace

– Manufacturing & Processing

– Chemical

– Others

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Australia

– – Singapore

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY PLAYERS:

– AMPHENOL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS GROUP

– BARTEC FEAM

– CMP PRODUCTS

– COPPER CROUSE-HINDS

– CORTEM GROUP

– ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC

– JACOB GMBH

– METAL CRAFT INDUSTRIES

– SEALCON LLC

– WAROM GROUP

– WISKA

– WEIDM-LLER INTERFACE GMBH & CO. KG

– AGRO AG

– HUMMEL AG.

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. GLOBAL CABLE GLANDS MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.5.1. Manufacturers

3.5.2. Retail

3.5.3. Online portals

3.5.4. End users

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Government initiatives supporting regional connectivity

3.6.1.2. Growth in automation sector

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Volatile nature of raw material prices

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Investment in emerging markets

3.6.3.2. Increase in number of data centers

3.7. PRICING ANALYSIS, BY REGION

CHAPTER 4 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. INDUSTRIAL

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. HAZARDOUS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1. Increased safety

4.3.2.2. Flameproof

4.3.2.3. EMC cable glands

4.3.2.4. Others

CHAPTER 5 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY CABLE TYPE

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. ARMORED

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. UNARMORED

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. BRASS

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. STAINLESS STEEL

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. PLASTIC/NYLON

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.5. OTHERS

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

Continue…

