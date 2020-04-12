Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In 2018, the Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market size was 2426.89 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2541.25 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.87% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) development in Canada.

The key players covered in this study

Kurbra

Chase Paymentech

Elavon

First Data

Canada Payments

Epost

Microsoft

SAP

Harris Systems

Broadridge

Symcor

Payfirma

Square

Stripe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

The Direct Biller Model

The Consolidator Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Institutions

Telecommunication

Utility Companies

Other Industries

