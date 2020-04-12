Changed Outlook Of Carpets And Rugs Entities To Propel Demand Across Ethylene Carbonate Market

Ethylene Carbonate Market Insights

Ethylene Carbonate is a cyclic chemical compound which is manufactured by reaction between ethylene oxide and carbon dioxide. It is an organic compound with fruity odor and has colorless to yellowish solid color. This carbonate ester is a highly polar solvent and dissolves large amount of electrolyte, largely used in lithium-ion batteries. They possess high boiling point, high polarity, and superior solubility, which makes it an ideal solvent for coating, dyes, plasticizer, among others.

Based on form, the global ethylene carbonate market has been segmented into liquid and solid. The liquid form segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to register for the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the growing consumption for the product in lithium battery electrolytes, fiber processing agents; and solvents in coatings and dyes.

Market Analysis

On the basis of purity, the global ethylene carbonate market has been categorized into high purity (>99%), medium purity (96 to 99%), and low purity (<96%). The high purity (>99%) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years. This is attributed to the growing consumption of the product in lithium batteries electrolyte, capacitor electrolytes, organic solvents, release agent, and fiber processing agents.

By application, the global ethylene carbonate market has been classified into lithium battery electrolytes, lubricants, plasticizers, surface coatings, chemical intermediate, fiber processing agents, dyes, and others. The lithium battery electrolytes segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global ethylene carbonate market has been studied across the five regions —Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market lead the global market growth in 2019 and is expected to regsiter a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid industrialization, growing automotive industry, and increasing disposable income. China is the leading country in the region owing to the surging demand for the product in electric vehicles segment; and lubricant and coatings in automobiles.Other regions contributing to the regional market growth are India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Based on end-use industry, the global ethylene carbonate market has been divided into automotive, oil & gas, medical, personal care & hygiene, chemical, textile, and others. The automotive segment is anticipated to lead the global market growth in 2017 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the following years owing to the enhanced surface coatings and the growing demand for the product in lubricants.

Competitive Analysis

Key Players Covered in Ethylene Carbonate Market

OUCC (Taiwan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

TOAGOSEI CO.LTD. (Japan)

New Japan Chemical Co.Ltd. (Japan)

Zibo Donghai Industries Co.,Ltd. (China)

Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co.Ltd (China)

Alchem Chemical Company (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

PANAX ETEC (South Korea)

Market Segmentation

The global ethylene carbonate market has been segmented based on form, purity, application, end-use industry, and region.

