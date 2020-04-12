Cloud-based VDI Market Demand, Key Players, Growth, Future Trends with 2023

The report ” Cloud-based VDI Market by Deployment Model (Private, Public, and Hybrid), User Type (SMEs and Large Enterprise), and End User (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecom, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 “. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) deals with hosting various desktop machines on a single virtual machine, which is connected on a centralized server. Cloud-based VDI enables the access to these machines from any remote location through the internet. Increase in adoption of handheld devices & smartphones for enterprise computing drives the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for virtualization and increase in adoption of cloud services fuel the market growth. However, high initial capital expenditure for setting up the infrastructure restrains the market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and rise in adoption of hybrid cloud solutions are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Cloud-based VDI Market research report allows to get access to detailed industry data and future market trends which will give you avenues and helps you to keep updated about the market. The industry report on the Cloud-based VDI Market is supported by qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Apart from this, the report describes market dynamics which have key influence in the growth of the Cloud-based VDI Market, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. This report delivers opportunities to go through with industry analysis, market share and forecast, providing description about the market size, its competitors and product identification.

The cloud-based VDI market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, end user and region. Based on deployment model, the market is classified into public, private, and hybrid. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise. Depending on end user, it is categorized BFSI, education, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in this market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. LTD, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware.

Key Benefits

– In-depth analysis and dynamics of the global cloud-based VDI market is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of Cloud based VDI market is provided.

Cloud-based VDI Market Key Segments:

By Deployment model

– Private

– Public

– Hybrid

By User Type

– Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

– Large Enterprise

By End User

– BFSI

– Government

– Healthcare

– Telecom & IT

– Education

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.2.3.1. Increase in adoption of handheld devices & smartphone for enterprise computing

3.2.3.2. Rise in demand for virtualization

3.2.3.3. Increase in adoption of cloud based solutions

3.2.3.4. Lack of IT infrastructure in Underdevelped Nations

3.2.3.5. Rise in adoption of hybrid cloud solutions

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in adoption of handheld devices & smartphones for enterprise colmputing

3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for virtualization

3.5.1.3. Increase in adoption of cloud based solutions

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High initial investment cost on systems & infrastructures

3.5.2.2. Lack of IT infrastructure in Underdeveloped nations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in demand for desktop-as-a-service (DaaS)

3.5.3.2. Rise in adoption of hybrid cloud solutions

CHAPTER 4 CLOUD BASED VDI MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PRIVATE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. PUBLIC

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. HYBRID

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 CLOUD BASED VDI MARKET, BY USER TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISE (SME)

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. LARGE ENETERPRISE

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 CLOUD BASED VDI MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. GOVERNMENT

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.4. HEALTHCARE

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

6.5. TELECOM & IT

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast

6.6. EDUCATION

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast

6.7. OTHERS

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

Continue…

