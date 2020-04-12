Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes Market Size, Share, Current Trends, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis by Material (Paperboard, Adhesives, Inks, Waxes) by Product (Corrugated & Solid fiber boxes, Set-up Paperboard boxes, Folding Paperboard boxes) by Application (Durable goods, Food & Beverages, Paper & Publishing, Chemicals) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Corrugated And Paperboard Boxes Market Scenario

The global corrugated and paperboard boxes market is expected to attain considerable growth over the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. This was stated in a report recently released by Market Research Future (MRFR). The global market is slated to garner a decent CAGR of 4% over the forecast period as per the report.

The favorable properties of corrugated and paperboard boxes market have significantly widened its packaging applications, thereby pushing the demand for the market. Add to this, the fast-paced growth of the ecommerce industry is another driving factor for the global market. This is due to the growing need of packaging from the ecommerce industry for transporting, storing, and delivering a wide pool of products.

Competitive Landscape

The global corrugated and paperboard boxes market include a host of new and key players. Some of the key players mentioned by MRFR are as follows:

WestRock

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Mondi Group

Klabin S.A.

Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

International Paper Company

Oji Holding Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

DS Smith Plc

Nine Dragons Paper (Holding) Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group and Cascades Inc

Industry News

14th May, Rigid Containers announced that it has installed an all new Bahmueller TURBOX Folder Gluer after a £4m investment program in South West England of Wellington to meet the demands for sustainable corrugated packaging.

Market Segmentation

The global Corrugated And Paperboard Boxes Market segmentation is divided in terms of application, material, and product.

By material, the market segments into adhesives, paperboard, inks, waxes, and others. Among these, the paperboard segment holds the leading position and is expected to dominate the market category over the forecast period. This is due to the surging implementation of paperboard packaging across different end-user applications.

By product, the market includes folding paperboard boxes, corrugated & solid fiber boxes, set-up paperboard boxes, and others. As per the study undertaken back in 2016, the corrugated & solid fiber boxes segment was the leader of this market category and is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the coming years. A wide variety of applications of corrugated & solid fiber boxes revolves around goods & packaging and it boasts a pool of benefits in terms of distance transportation, thereby making it a highly ideal product for packaging purposes.

By application, the market is classified into food & beverages, durable goods, chemicals, paper & publishing, and others. The durable goods segment held the dominant share of the market as per the study in 2016. The segment is further anticipated to be the fastest growing application in the coming years. This is due to the massive sale of electronic goods, home-based appliances, and other electronic items.

Regional Analysis

The global corrugated and paperboard boxes market is geographically distributed across the following regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the global market with the highest share percentage to its name. The region is further expected to grow during the forecast period at a striking pace to maintain its position at the top of the global market. The fast-paced growth of the ecommerce sector across developing economies like India and China is another key driver of the regional market. The booming disposable income of consumers in recent years has enabled a decent period of growth for the electronics industry in Asia Pacific, thereby leading to the rising demand for corrugated and paperboard boxes market.

North America is another key region in the global market for corrugated and paperboard boxes owing to the flourishing presence of the ecommerce industry in this region. Europe is another major market in the global landscape and is forecasted to garner positive growth during the review period. The growth of the market herein is due to the ban imposed on plastic packaging in various countries of Europe. This has pushed the demand for alternative packaging materials, one which has subsequently boosted the growth of the corrugated and paperboard boxes market.

