Deception Technology Market Size, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Strategy, Business Growth, Industrial Insights and Forecast 2022

Deception Technology Global Market – Overview

The Global Deception Technology market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the advent of automation and high adoption of internet of things in automotive industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Deception Technology is booming and expected to gain importance over the forecast period.

The global Deception Technology market is expected to grow at USD ~2.3 Billion by 2022, at ~14% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

The factors driving the global market of Deception Technology Market are rising adoption bring your own device (BYOD), internet of things, and rise in threats among others. On the other hand, technology limitation, lack of awareness about technical threats via internet are some of the factors hindering the growth of Deception Technology Market.

The Deception Technology market is highly competitive due to the increase cyber-attacks and DDOS attacks. The major benefits of deception technology like reduction in risks of economic losses, advanced real time forensics and others are fuelling the deception technology market. Deception is expected to play a critical role as the next line of defense for detecting intrusions that have made their way inside the network before an attack can be completed and damages done. Thus, deception technology is closing the gaps between current prevention solutions and the previous limitations of honeypots thereby seeking the mainstream in IT and security infrastructure.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Deception Technology Market are – TrapX Security (U.S.), Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.), Attivo Networks (U.S.), Allure Security Technology (U.S.), Guardicore (Israel), Cymmetria, Inc. (Israel), TopSpin Security (Israel), Smokescreen Technologies (India), Illusive Networks (Israel), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S), vArmour (U.S.) among others

Deception Technology Global Market – Segmentation

The Deception Technology Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Component : Comprises Solutions and Services- support and maintenance, system integration, consulting and professional services.

: Comprises Solutions and Services- support and maintenance, system integration, consulting and professional services. Segmentation By Deception Stack : Comprises Application security, data security, network security, and endpoint security

: Comprises Application security, data security, network security, and endpoint security Segmentation By Deployment Mode : Comprises of cloud and on premise mode

: Comprises of cloud and on premise mode Segmentation By End-user : Comprises Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, retail, transport, government, telecom and others

: Comprises Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, retail, transport, government, telecom and others Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Deception Technology Global Market – Regional Analysis

North-America is dominating the Global Deception Technology Market with the largest market share owing to the developments in deception technologies in the countries like U.S. and Canada. Deception Technology Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2016 to 2022 owing to a large enterprises and SMEs in the region are increasingly adopting cloud computing solutions. Moreover, countries like China, Japan, South Korea and India are increasing investing in network security companies in the IT & telecom sectors. The European market for Deception Technology Market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2022).

Intended Audience:

Deception Technology vendors

Resellers and distributors

Technology investors

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Network solution providers

Independent software vendors

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

