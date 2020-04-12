Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market to Observe Strong Development by 2019 with Top Industry Players like Parable Health, ARANZ Medical Limited, eKare, Inc, KCI, an Acelity Company etc.

Market Scenario

The global digital wound measurement devices market is expected to witness a positive growth during the forecast period. Digital wound measurement devices enable monitoring of chronic wounds and deliver the appropriate drug dose to speed up the process of healing. Chronic wounds if not treated on time can lead to severe infections and amputations. Hence, digital wound measurement devices allow delivering tailored treatments after the 2D or 3D assessment of the infection and inflammation. The increasing number of patients suffering from chronic wounds drives the market growth. According to the Intermountain Healthcare (2017), 6.5 million people in the US suffer from chronic wounds. Diabetic wounds are severe, and the process of healing is very long and eventually may lead to amputations. Hence factors such as growing diabetic patients, rising geriatric population, and an increasing number of surgeries are major factors influencing the growth of the market. The emergence of smartphones, rapid use of advanced digital tools, and the advent of telehealth for wound care will also contribute for the market to grow.

However, factors such as, the inability of the device to provide additional information about wounds such as moistness or exudation and high costs of digital devices are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

WoundRight Technologies Tissue Analytics

Parable Health

ARANZ Medical Limited

eKare, Inc,

KCI,

an Acelity Company,

WoundMatrix, Inc.,

WoundZoom Inc.,

Kent Imaging Inc.,

WoundRight Technologies, LLC,

WoundVision, LLC,

Hitachi Healthcare Americas,

Smith & Nephew plc.

Segmentation

The global digital wound measurement devices market is segmented on the basis of wound type, product, and end-user. The digital wound measurement devices market, by wound type is sub-segmented into a diabetic ulcer, chronic wounds, burns, incisional, and traumatic. The product segment is sub-segmented into contact wound measuring devices and non-contact wound measuring devices.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of region, the global digital wound measurement devices market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the US and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global digital wound measurement devices market. Key factors such as rising geriatric population, growing diabetic patient pool, high incidence chronic wounds, and developing healthcare infrastructure drive the market in this region. According to the Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative, 60% of the world diabetic population is in Asia. This provides favorable backgrounds for the market to grow in Asia.

The digital wound measurement devices market is dominated by North America owing to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds and technological advancements in the healthcare sector. In June 2018, KCI, an Acelity Company announced the launch of Nurse2Nurse (N2N) Mobile App for wound care nurses. The app allows interactions with clinicians and shares credible insights and information for better patient care.

It is estimated that Europe was the second largest in the global digital wound measurement devices market. The increasing technological advancement and research for wound care along with government support in Europe drive the market growth in this region. The European Wound Management Association will conduct its 29th conference by June 2019 in Gothenburg, Sweden in the presence of several international wound management communities with the common goal of improving the care of wound patients.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global digital wound measurement devices market due to the presence of stringent government policies and poor economic growth. However, growing awareness and increasing investments by private market players in this region can boost the market growth.

