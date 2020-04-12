Dried Spices Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2023

A new market research report on the global Dried Spices market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Dried Spices analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel.

Global Dried spices market accounted for USD 12,598.7 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 17,273.2 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Alleged healthcare benefits of dried spices are set to spearhead the growth of the market in the upcoming years. These benefits include calorie-free flavors and sodium, prevention of heart diseases, diabetes, among others. Dried spices also pose anti-oxidants antioxidants property. Dried spices are also being increasingly utilized for boosting the flavor of food. This factor is environed to bolster the growth of the market.

Rising demand for good aroma is believed to intensify the demand for dried spices in the years ahead. Manufacturers are using dried spices to enhance the aroma and add spicy tinge to aromatherapy products. These factors are further believed to impel the growth of the market.

Innovations and new product development such as ready-to-use dried spices is gaining traction in the market. Further, macroeconomic trends such as increasing global population and rising disposable income are expected to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the dried spices market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall dried spices market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dried spices market accounted for second position in overall dried spices market in 2017.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of dried spices market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Mixed and Individual Spices

– – – Pepper

– – – Paprika

– – – Allspice (Pimento)

– – – Capsicum

– – – Cardamom

– – – Cloves

– – – Coriander

– – – Turmeric

– – – Cumin

– – – Caraway

– – – Nutmeg

– – – Ginger

– – – Cinnamon

– – – Others

– Dried Herbs

– – – Oregano

– – – Thyme

– – – Parsley

– – – Marjoram

– – – Bay Leaves

– – – Mint

– – – Savoury

– – – Others

– Salt

– Others

By Form

– Powdered

– Whole Dried Spices

By Distribution Channel

– Hypermarket/ Supermarket

– Grocery Stores

– Online Channel

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– DS Group

– The Kraft Heinz Company

– Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

– Knorr Foods Co., Ltd.

– McCormick & Company

– Bart Ingredients Company Ltd.

– Baria Pepper

– MDH Pvt. Ltd.

– Everest Spices company

– Others Major and Niche Key Players

