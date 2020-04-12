Electric Vehicle Chargers Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Charging Type, Growth, Sales, Forecast 2023

Electric vehicle chargers are used to charge electric vehicle with a battery. Currently, there are three different modes of charging available in the market namely level 1, level 2, and DC fast charging. Level 1 and Level 2 charging are the types of AC mode of charging which charge the vehicle at 120 volts and 240 volts, respectively. Such chargers can be installed at home or public places as per the individual’s requirements. Surge in demand of luxury and high-end electric vehicles has driven the demand of EV chargers in the market. Further, stringent government regulations to curb carbon emission is expected to boost the market. By end user, the electric vehicle charger’s market is divided into residential and commercial chargers. Further, based on charging type, the market is bifurcated into on-board and off-board chargers.

Government regulations regarding the use of electric vehicles to curb environmental pollution drives the demand for electric vehicles. Further, rise in demand for electric vehicles is also expected to fuel the market growth. However, high price of electric vehicles and lack of presence EV chargers at public places is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in demand of luxury electric vehicles is expected to create lucrative opportunities to key players of the market.

The electric vehicle chargers market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, charging type, end user, and region. By vehicle type, the market is divided into battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). Based on charging type, the market is bifurcated into on-board and off-board chargers. By end user, the market is classified into residential and commercial EV chargers. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Delphi Automotive, Chroma ATE, Aerovironment Inc., Silicon Laboratories, Chargemaster PLC, Schaffner Holdings AG, and POD Point.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

BY VEHICLE TYPE

– Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

– Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

BY CHARGING TYPE

– On-Board Chargers

– Off-Board Chargers

BY END USER

– Residential

– Commercial

BY REGION

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– ABB Ltd.

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Siemens AG

– Delphi Automotive

– Chroma ATE

– Aerovironment Inc.

– Silicon Laboratories

– Chargemaster PLC

– Schaffner Holdings AG

– POD Point

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.2.1. Primary research

1.2.2. Secondary research

1.2.3. Analyst tools and models

1.2.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.2.3.1. Government regulations to curb environment pollution

3.2.3.2. Rise in market penetration of electric vehicles

3.2.3.3. Growth in disposable income of population

3.2.3.4. Government initiatives for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

3.2.3.5. Limited number of EV charging stations

3.2.3.6. Lack of standardization of EV charging

3.2.3.7. Surge in demand for luxury vehicles

3.2.3.8. Wireless charging for electric vehicles

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.1. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

3.2. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Government regulations to curb environment pollution

3.2.1.2. Rise in market penetration of electric vehicles

3.2.1.3. Growth in disposable income of population

3.2.1.4. Government initiatives for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Limited number of EV Charging stations

3.2.2.2. Lack of standardization of EV charging

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Surge in demand for luxury vehicles

3.2.3.2. Wireless charging for electric vehicles

CHAPTER 4 ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLE

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLE

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS MARKET, BY CHARGING TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ON-BOARD CHARGERS

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. OFF-BOARD CHARGERS

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. RESIDENTIAL

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. COMMERCIAL

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by charging type

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.7. U.S.

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.8. Canada

7.2.8.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.9. Mexico

7.2.9.1. Market size and forecast

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by charging type

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.6. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…



