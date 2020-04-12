Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Capacity, Production and Value Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The ammonium nitrate explosive market gains from high economic value applications of ammonium nitrate explosives. Key applications of ammonium nitrate explosives for civilian benefit include slurries, emulsions, and ammonium nitrate oils. Highly explosive in nature, ammonium nitrate explosives find expanded use owing to their low cost of manufacture. This serves as a plus to the growth of ammonium nitrate explosive market.

Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ammonium Nitrate Explosive.

This report researches the worldwide Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ammonium Nitrate Explosive capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yara

Orica

Enaex

DFPCL

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiehua Chemical

GESC

Holitech

Jinkai Group

Sichun Chemical

Shangxi Tianji

Fujian Shaohua

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

MAXAM

AEL

Sasol

EPC-UK

BME Mining

NOF CORPORATION

Solar Explosives

Austin

Yunnan Anning Chemical

Aihui Jiangnan Chemical

Guizhou Jiulian

Gezhouba Explosive

Hunan Nanling civilian blasting equipment

Shengli Group

China Coal Pingshuo Group

Yahua

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Breakdown Data by Type

Emulsified Ammonium Nitrate Explosive

Expanded Ammonium Nitrate Explosive

Modified Ammonium Oil Explosive

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Breakdown Data by Application

Coal Mining

Quarrying

Metal Mining

Civil Construction

Other

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

