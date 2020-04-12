Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Capacity, Production and Value Forecast 2019-2025
The ammonium nitrate explosive market gains from high economic value applications of ammonium nitrate explosives. Key applications of ammonium nitrate explosives for civilian benefit include slurries, emulsions, and ammonium nitrate oils. Highly explosive in nature, ammonium nitrate explosives find expanded use owing to their low cost of manufacture. This serves as a plus to the growth of ammonium nitrate explosive market.
Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ammonium Nitrate Explosive.
This report researches the worldwide Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ammonium Nitrate Explosive capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Yara
Orica
Enaex
DFPCL
Liuzhou Chemical
Jiehua Chemical
GESC
Holitech
Jinkai Group
Sichun Chemical
Shangxi Tianji
Fujian Shaohua
IPL (Dyno Nobel)
MAXAM
AEL
Sasol
EPC-UK
BME Mining
NOF CORPORATION
Solar Explosives
Austin
Yunnan Anning Chemical
Aihui Jiangnan Chemical
Guizhou Jiulian
Gezhouba Explosive
Hunan Nanling civilian blasting equipment
Shengli Group
China Coal Pingshuo Group
Yahua
Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Breakdown Data by Type
Emulsified Ammonium Nitrate Explosive
Expanded Ammonium Nitrate Explosive
Modified Ammonium Oil Explosive
Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Breakdown Data by Application
Coal Mining
Quarrying
Metal Mining
Civil Construction
Other
Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Ammonium Nitrate Explosive manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
