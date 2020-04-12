Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Capacity, Production and Value Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The aqueous film forming foam fire extinguish agent market is likely to continue to rise steadily in the future. The forms features forming of aqueous film that rapidly shuts off oxygen in the event of a fire. This feature of aqueous film forming foam fire extinguishers help prevent massive fires in the event of a spark or short circuit in buildings. This serves to boost the aqueous film forming foam fire extinguish agent market predicted to rise at close to 3.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

This report researches the worldwide Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market. Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish is a fire extinguish whose base materials are hydrocarbon surfactants and fluorocarbon surfactants.

At present, in the industrial developed countries the AFFF industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent are mainly in America, Europe and China, Tyco is the leader of AFFF in global market, others famous manufacturers are Angus International, Amerex Corporation and Buckeye Fire Equipment

However, the high cost of the products and the environmental problems are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing technology innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market size will increase to 130 Million US$ by 2025, from 120 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tyco Fire Protection Products

Angus International

Amerex Corporation

Buckeye Fire Equipment

ICL Group

Suolong

DIC

Jiangya

Dr. Richard Sthamer

Langchao Fire Technology

Dafo Fomtec

Orchidee

Oil Technics

Profoam

Delta Fire

Gongan Industrial Development

Yunlong RRE Equipment

Liuli

Zibo HuAn Technology

NDC-Group

HD Fire Protect

SKFF Fire Fighting

K. V. Fire

Rijian Firefighting Equipment

Zhengzhou Yuheng Industry

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Breakdown Data by Type

1% AFFF

3% AFFF

6% AFFF

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Breakdown Data by Application

Petrochemical and chemical plants

Offshore installations

Tank Farms

Military Facilities

Airport

Others

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

