Global AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market and its Future Outlook During the Period of 2018-2026

AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and provides market growth forecasts for the AtoN management and monitoring system market at the global and regional level. The report provides an analysis of the global AtoN management and monitoring system market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. Data for 2016 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends influencing the growth of the AtoN management and monitoring system market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to affect the market’s growth during this period.

The study provides a complete perspective on the AtoN management and monitoring system market’s growth in terms of revenue (US$ thousand) across different geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report would help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors understand the current and future trends in the market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Global AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market: Scope of the Report

The global AtoN management and monitoring system market has been segmented based on system, type, navigation component, end-use industry, and region. In terms of system, the market has been classified into integrated/suite and standalone. The standalone segment has been further classified into vessel tracking services, coastal surveillance systems, vessel traffic management information systems, and search and rescue. Based on type, the market has been classified into onshore and offshore. In terms of navigation component, the market has been categorized into buoys, lighthouses, and others (fog signals, day beacons). Based on end-use industry, the market has been divided into maritime tourism, maritime authorities, maritime agencies, port operators, and offshore wind farms. In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global AtoN management and monitoring system market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also includes competitive profiling of key players operating in the AtoN management and monitoring system market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by leading players, their business overview, financials, strategies, and recent developments have been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report provides an overview of the presence and activities of key players in regions/countries in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Global AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred to for developing preliminary market understanding. Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from various industry bodies.

Global AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market: Competitive Dynamics

Key players profiled in this study include Tideland, GISMAN, McMurdo Group, i-Marine Technologies, Pharos Marine Automatic Power Inc., Navielektro, Greenfinder, and Carmanah Technologies Corp.. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, revenue, and strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as a part of the company profiles.

Market Segmentation: Global AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market

Global AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market, by System

Integrated/Suite

Standalone

Vessel Tracking Services

Coastal Surveillance Systems

Vessel Traffic Management Information Systems

Search and Rescue

Global AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market, by Type

Onahore

Offshore

Global AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market, by Navigation Components

Buoys

Lighthouses

Others (Fog Signals, Day Beacons)

Global AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market, by End-use Industry

Maritime Tourism

Maritime Authorities

Maritime Agencies

Port Operators (Vessel Tracking Services, Vessel Traffic Management Information System, Search and Rescue)

Offshore Wind Farms

In addition, the report provides analysis of the AtoN Management and Monitoring System Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

