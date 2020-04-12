Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automotive Dashboard Camera Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive dashboard camera at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive dashboard camera market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for dashboard camera during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the automotive dashboard camera market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive dashboard camera market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive dashboard camera market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive dashboard camera market by segmenting it in terms of application, connectivity, placement, number of lens, power source, resolution, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for dashboard camera in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all

the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive dashboard camera market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

The market for automotive dashboard camera is primarily driven by the increasing demand for dashboard cameras. Insurance companies have started accepting dashboard camera recordings as evidence for accidents for claiming insurance. Furthermore, several insurance companies are offering discounts on car insurance, which is prompting vehicle owners to incorporate a dashboard camera into their vehicles. Increasing tourism, expanding ride hailing and sharing markets, and acceptance of dashboard camera recordings as legal proof are primarily propelling the demand for automotive dashboard cameras across the globe.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key player’s product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The global automotive dashboard camera market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Application

External View

Internal View

Combined View

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

4G

Wired

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

