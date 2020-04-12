Global Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market Insights 2019, Future Outlook & Long Term Growth Factors
Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market – Overview
The autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market has been forecasted for the period from 2018 to 2026 based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units). This report provides forecast and analysis of the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market at regional and global levels. The study highlights the drivers and restraints influencing the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.
The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market has also been included that helps understand the competitive scenario of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market by segmenting it in terms of technology, power output, component, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, regulatory, and economic factors such as the rapid expansion of autonomous systems market. Demand for autonomous and fuel-efficient tractors among consumers and government emission regulations have been considered while sizing the market.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players and the rest is fragmented among medium-scale manufacturers. Major players operating in the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market include AGCO Corporation, Ag Leader Technology, Agjunction, Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Raven Industries, Inc., Dutch Power Company, Trimble, Inc., SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A., and YANMAR CO., LTD. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market is primarily driven by rapid expansion of construction and mining industries, which are likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, development of new equipment for the agriculture sector is another major factor propelling the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market.
In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
The global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market has been segmented as follows:
Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Technology
- Driverless Tractors
- Driver-assisted Tractors
Global Driverless Tractors Market, by Power Output
- Below 30 HP
- 31 HP to 100 HP
- 101 HP and above
Global Driver-assisted Tractors Market, by Power Output
- Below 30 HP
- 31 HP to 100 HP
- 101 HP and above
Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Component
- GPS
- Radar
- LiDAR
- Camera/vision Systems
- Ultrasonic Sensors
- Handheld Devices
Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Application
- Agriculture
- Harvesting
- Seed Sowing
- Irrigation
- Others
Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
