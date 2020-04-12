Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The blood glucose test strips market is predicted to rise at a tepid 2.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Across the world, rising incidence of diabetes is predominantly stoking demand for blood glucose test strips. Blood glucose strips enable instant blood glucose level monitoring irrespective of location of the patient. The indicator on the strip alerts the patient if emergency healthcare is required. This provides a thrust to the growth of blood glucose test strips market.

This report studies the global market size of Blood Glucose Test Strips in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Blood Glucose Test Strips in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Blood Glucose Test Strips are simple plastic strips that are used with a glucose meter to monitor the levels of glucose in human body.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce blood glucose test strips (along with glucose meters), with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into blood glucose test strips industry.

The classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2016 is about 51%.

Blood Glucose Test Strips is widely used to treat Hospital, Clinic and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Test Strips is used for household, and the sales proportion is about 73.5% in 2016.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, with a production market share nearly 36.6% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, enjoying production market share nearly 30.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 31.9% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.2%.

Market competition is intense. Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott, Panasonic (Bayer), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Blood Glucose Test Strips market is valued at 870 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Roche

LIFESCAN

Abbott

Panasonic (Bayer)

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

Nipro Diagnostics

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

Infopia

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Hainice Medical

SANNUO

Yicheng

Yuwell

EDAN

Market size by Product

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Other

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Household

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blood Glucose Test Strips market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Blood Glucose Test Strips companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Blood Glucose Test Strips submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Blood Glucose Test Strips market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

