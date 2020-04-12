Global Cooling Fabrics Market 2018-2026 : What Segments and Regions will Lead Market Growth and Why?

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cooling Fabrics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Cooling Fabrics Market – Overview

The global cooling fabrics market has been segmented based on product, textile type, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the synthetic segment dominated the market with more than 70% share in 2017. In terms of textile type, the woven segment held prominent share of the market in 2017. It was followed by the non-woven segment. The woven segment is expected to expand at a faster pace than other types of textiles during the forecast period. Based on technology, the global cooling fabrics market was led by cooling finishes, followed by polymer coatings, in 2017. The two technologies are used widely in the production of cooling fabrics. In terms of end-user, cooling fabrics are extensively employed in sports apparel, protective clothing, and lifestyle segments. However, demand for cooling fabrics varies in regions according to different end-users.

Key players operating in the cooling fabrics market are expected to benefit from the establishment of strategic alliances with global players. Many players have entered into partnerships with the leading clothing brands in order to expand their business through investments, technology licensing, supply or contract agreements, etc. Prominent players operating in the cooling fabrics market include Ahlstrom Corporation, Invista, Coolcore LLC, HexArmor, and Polartec.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for cooling fabrics at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Mn Sq. Mts.) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global cooling fabrics market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for cooling fabrics during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the cooling fabrics market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global cooling fabrics market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the cooling fabrics market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cooling fabrics market by segmenting it in terms of product, textile type, technology, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for cooling fabrics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all the regions.

The report provides the actual market size for 2017, estimated market size of cooling fabrics for 2018, and forecast for the next eight years. The global size of the cooling fabrics market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, textile type, technology, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Cooling Fabrics Market, by Product

Natural

Synthetics

Nylon Blend

Polyester Blend

Polyester

Others

Cooling Fabrics Market, by Technology

Cooling Finishes

Polymer Coatings

Specialty Fibers

Others

Cooling Fabrics Market, by End-user

Lifestyle

Protective Clothing

Sports Apparel

Medical

Bedding/Mattress

Others

Cooling Fabrics Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia & CIS, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 at the global as well as regional level in terms of product, textile type, technology, and end-user

It also provides detailed country level analysis and forecast for key countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia & CIS, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa) and the rest of the area in each region with respect to different segments

The report includes detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and Value Chain Analysis

It further analyzes various market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends, and emerging applications

The report comprises detailed pricing analysis with respect to product and region

Competition landscape covers profiling of key companies, market footprint analysis, and competition matrix for key players

