Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Ongoing Industry Trends and Recent News and Developments | Key Players like Olympus Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Cook Group Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medi-Globe Corporation

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market analysis and forecast 2014-2024. The report comprises of global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The endoscopic ultrasound needles market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for endoscopic ultrasound needles was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5393

Growth Drivers – Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

Increasing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer

Rise in the penetration rate of stomach cancer is anticipated to aid to the growth of global endoscopic ultrasound needles market. Endoscopic ultrasound needles are used to diagnose tumor and inflammatory lesions located in and adjacent to gastrointestinal tract. According to World Cancer Research Fund, stomach cancer is fourth commonly occurring cancer in men and seventh most commonly occurring in women. Further, more than 1 million cases of stomach cancer were recorded in 2018. Moreover, rate of stomach cancer prevalence is anticipated to increase on the account increasing grey population across the globe. This factor is believed to drive the growth of global endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

Innovation and Technological Advancements

Various leading and innovative manufacturers are focusing on development of advanced needle biopsy technology. Moreover, physicians are also using high-definition endoscopic ultrasound needle technologies to obtain more informative images of gastrointestinal tract. This factor is likely to drive demand for endoscopic ultrasound needles in the years ahead.

Barriers – Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

High Cost of Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles

Stringent rules and regulation by various government agencies is one of the factor which is negatively impacting the growth of global endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

Segmentation Analysis

The endoscopic ultrasound needles market by product is segmented into aspiration needles (EUS-FNA) and biopsy needles (EUS-FNB). The market for aspiration needles captured highest percentage in 2018. This can be attributed to wide scale usage of aspiration needles in pulmonology and gastroenterology. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Further, global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is also segmented by end users into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to witness highest year-on-year growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers and growth in number of procedures performed in ASC is anticipated to intensify the growth of global endoscopic ultrasound needle market during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In endoscopic ultrasound needles market, North America captured highest percentage of market share in global endoscopic ultrasound needles market. Factors such as early and high adoption rate of advanced technologies and increasing utilization in geriatric care is anticipated to drive the demand for endoscopic ultrasound needles in North America region. Moreover, Asia Pacific endoscopic ultrasound needles market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for high-healthcare delivery and increasing homecare settings in the region is paving the way for the growth of endoscopic ultrasound needles market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Olympus Corporation

– Medtronic Plc

– Cook Group Incorporated

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– CONMED Corporation

– Medi-Globe Corporation

– ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

– Other Key & Niche Players

Read More Full [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/endoscopic-ultrasound-needles-market

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market 2018

4.2. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Value Share, By Company 2018

4.3. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

8.3. Aspiration needles (EUS-FNA)

8.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4. Biopsy needles (EUS-FNB)

8.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

9.3. Bronchial Needles

9.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4. Enteral Needles

9.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End User

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

10.3. Hospitals

10.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

10.5. Specialty Clinics

10.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5393

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com