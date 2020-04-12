Global Functional Apparel Market Forecasts 2018-2026 : Key Challenges and Frontiers of Growth

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Functional Apparel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Overview

This report on the global functional apparel market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the functional apparel market during the said period. The study provides comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Million Units) across different geographies.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Trends and Opportunities

People across the globe are becoming highly conscious about their health due to work-related stress and lifestyle disorders. They are becoming selective about apparel they wear for personal training, gym sessions, and even casual work. Highly engineered fabrics used in functional apparel offer protection from heat, extreme cold, radiation, and chemicals. They possess special application potential in the current, technologically advanced world. The fabric used in functional apparel offers several benefits such as absorbing sweat from the body and keeping the individual warmer in cold climate and cooler in summer or hot weather conditions. Moreover, these garments are made from anti-bacterial material, depending on application, to prevent body odor. Manufacturers in the textile industry are incorporating advanced technologies in hosiery products. For instance, manufacturers are embedding extra padding in sports socks, which prevents foot allergies.

The thrust to change the fashion industry is increasing day by day. For major players, waste is no longer a problem, but a resource. They have incorporated various strategies to turn “waste” into a viable resource. Governments in different countries are pushing apparel manufacturers to take full responsibility for their waste. Cotton and cheap fabrics considered to be waste are currently being recycled. Many new initiatives are being taken to encourage the recycling of waste into new yarns or garments.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the functional apparel market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows workflow in the functional apparel market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels are also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report. It also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global functional apparel market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the functional apparel market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.

The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear

Footwear

Socks

Swimwear

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric

Conventional Fabric

Specialty Fabric

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Water Resistant

Anti-microbial

Wicking

Stain Resistant

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Peru, Rest of South America)

